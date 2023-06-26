Reforms on cards as govt moves to shore up economy







The significant reforms include: Revenue Mobilisation, Improved Expenditure Management, Monetary and External Sector Management, Financial Market Regulation and National Income Accounts, according to a budget document.



The government has focused on reforms in tax policy and revenue administration. The plan is to mobilise additional tax revenue of about 1.7 percent of GDP by the end of FY 2025-26. Currently, the tax- GDP in the country is below ten percent.

Moreover, the government is focusing on untapped areas in tax-revenue sector to enhance overall revenue while also emphasising non-tax revenue sources.



The reform initiatives further said fiscal management has become increasingly complex due to elevated and unpredictable inflation to potentially undermine the soundness of financial institutions and fiscal operations.



The uncertainty surrounding prices, wages, and interest rates influence inflation through aggregate demand and expectations, which in turn posed challenges to fiscal planning and budgetary preparations.



Besides rationalising subsidies, there is a plan to bring down the cost of borrowing and increase efficiency in debt management, the reform document said.



It said that the net National Savings Certificate (NSC) issuance is planned to be brought down to below 1?4 of total net domestic financing by FY26.



The government plans to optimise cash management by expanding the coverage of the treasury single account (TSA) and the use of electronic funds transfer (EFT).



Several reform measures have been implemented including the reduction of interest rates of saving certificates, the introduction of tiered interest rates, capping issuances, and increasing taxes on earned interest, all aimed at reducing the government's interest expenditure.



In FY 2021-22, the contribution from national savings certificates accounted for 0.5 percent of GDP, a decrease from 1.2 percent in FY 2020-21. Efficient cash management is also a priority to save public funds by minimising interest expenditure.



To achieve this, the government is strengthening and expanding the Treasury Single Account (TSA), which is expected to facilitate better cash management, reduce interest expenses, and improve commitment controls.



In the Monetary and External Sector Management segment, to improve monetary operations, Bangladesh Bank will adopt an interest rate corridor system.



Furthermore, to increase exchange rate flexibility, Bangladesh Bank will use market-determined exchange rates for official foreign exchange transactions on behalf of the government. �UNB



