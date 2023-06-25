

Sacrificial animals pricier this Eid



Traders hinted at the possibility of high cattle prices this Eid with the asking price of Tk 6,000 to Tk 7,000 more per maund.



Dhaka's meat traders say the ban on import of Indian cattle have already impacted the market. In all the retail and wholesale markets, the price of cattle has gone up by 30 to 40 per cent depending on the size of the animal in this year.

Sources said the sacrificial cattle markets in the capital will be officially launch on Sunday for the next five days for the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.



A total of 19 cattle markets will run in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Of which, 17 are makeshifts while two are permanent.



This time, a total of nine cattle markets will be set up under Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), including a permanent one. And ten markets including one permanent will be set up under South City Corporation (DSCC).



Dhaka North City Mayor Atiqul Islam said the all makeshift sacrificial cattle markets under DNCC have already been finalised. Nine temporary markets and Gabtoli permanent one. Apart from the total of 10, there will be no other cattle markets in the DNCC area.



On the other hand, sacrificial animals can be purchased from Hazaribagh, Postagola, Meradia, Dania, Dholaikhal, Rahmatganj and Amulia areas in Dhaka South City. However, there is no cattle market in Old Dhaka's Naya Bazar.



Bangladesh Meat Traders Association (BMTA) Secretary General Rabiul Alam said beef is being sold in some markets of the city at Tk 750 to Tk 800 per kg.



He said that the beef demand was met by the local market over the past three months, but now the supply is dwindling.



"There is a grave concern that cattle prices would skyrocket during the coming Eid-ul-Azha," he said.



According to sources, keeping ahead of this Eid, traders have already brought cattle and goats from different parts of the country to the temporary markets of the capital. However, this time the traders are asking for a much higher price for the sacrificial cattle.



Traders say that last year, sacrificial cattle were sold for approximately Tk 27,000 to Tk 28,000 per maund (live weight). This time, the price of cattle is being asked at Tk 34,000 to Tk 35,000 per maund. Price can be slightly lower through bargaining. However, compared to last year, this time we have to pay Tk 6,000 to Tk 7,000 more for sacrificial cattle.



Traders say that the price of cattle food is high so the price of animals will be higher. Cattle are also in short supply. Beef is being sold in Dhaka market for around Tk 800 per Kg. Additional money has to be paid to collect cattle from the village. All in all, the price of cattle will be high this time.



Traders also said they have started bringing sacrificial animals in the capital's temporary markets.



But the sales have not yet gained momentum. The main selling will start from Tuesday. Now those who are coming to the market are buying small cattle. Buyers of big cattle are less.



While visiting the permanent Gabtoli cattle market and other make-shift cattle markets in the capital this correspondent found that the traders have brought cattle from different parts of the country.



Some of them have collected cattle from different villages. But most of them brought cattle from their farms. The market has a large supply of small and medium cattle.



The price of small cattle is Tk 120,000 to Tk 160,000. The asking price of medium cattle is Tk 200,000 to Tk 250,000. The market also has cattle worth Tk 400,000 to Tk 500,000.



Ashraful, who brought cattle from Jhenaidah, said, "The prices of cattle are higher than last year.



This time to buy sacrificial cattle will cost Tk 10,000 to Tk 100,000 more than last year. As prices are high, buyers are flocking to small size cattle. We brought one big cattle and 11 small and medium cattle. Now those who are coming to the market, all want to know the price of small cattle."



He said the price of cow feed is very high. Cattle have to be procured from villages at higher prices.



The price of beef is very high in villages too. Again the cost of transportation is increasing this time. All in all, the price of cattle is high this time.



According to Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA), presently the number of cattle produced by various farmers in the country and reared at home will be more than 1.21 crore. There may be a demand of 1.05 crore in the upcoming Qurbani Eid considering it as election year. In last year, 99.50 lakh animals were sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha. This year, the maximum may increase by 5 per cent. As a result, 1.5 crore animals are likely to be sacrificed. As a result, it will be possible to sacrifice 100 per cent local animals as always.



The prices of sacrificial animals (cattle) will be 30 to 40 per cent higher during Eid-ul-Azha festival this year than the previous year across the country.Traders hinted at the possibility of high cattle prices this Eid with the asking price of Tk 6,000 to Tk 7,000 more per maund.Dhaka's meat traders say the ban on import of Indian cattle have already impacted the market. In all the retail and wholesale markets, the price of cattle has gone up by 30 to 40 per cent depending on the size of the animal in this year.Sources said the sacrificial cattle markets in the capital will be officially launch on Sunday for the next five days for the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.A total of 19 cattle markets will run in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Of which, 17 are makeshifts while two are permanent.This time, a total of nine cattle markets will be set up under Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), including a permanent one. And ten markets including one permanent will be set up under South City Corporation (DSCC).Dhaka North City Mayor Atiqul Islam said the all makeshift sacrificial cattle markets under DNCC have already been finalised. Nine temporary markets and Gabtoli permanent one. Apart from the total of 10, there will be no other cattle markets in the DNCC area.On the other hand, sacrificial animals can be purchased from Hazaribagh, Postagola, Meradia, Dania, Dholaikhal, Rahmatganj and Amulia areas in Dhaka South City. However, there is no cattle market in Old Dhaka's Naya Bazar.Bangladesh Meat Traders Association (BMTA) Secretary General Rabiul Alam said beef is being sold in some markets of the city at Tk 750 to Tk 800 per kg.He said that the beef demand was met by the local market over the past three months, but now the supply is dwindling."There is a grave concern that cattle prices would skyrocket during the coming Eid-ul-Azha," he said.According to sources, keeping ahead of this Eid, traders have already brought cattle and goats from different parts of the country to the temporary markets of the capital. However, this time the traders are asking for a much higher price for the sacrificial cattle.Traders say that last year, sacrificial cattle were sold for approximately Tk 27,000 to Tk 28,000 per maund (live weight). This time, the price of cattle is being asked at Tk 34,000 to Tk 35,000 per maund. Price can be slightly lower through bargaining. However, compared to last year, this time we have to pay Tk 6,000 to Tk 7,000 more for sacrificial cattle.Traders say that the price of cattle food is high so the price of animals will be higher. Cattle are also in short supply. Beef is being sold in Dhaka market for around Tk 800 per Kg. Additional money has to be paid to collect cattle from the village. All in all, the price of cattle will be high this time.Traders also said they have started bringing sacrificial animals in the capital's temporary markets.But the sales have not yet gained momentum. The main selling will start from Tuesday. Now those who are coming to the market are buying small cattle. Buyers of big cattle are less.While visiting the permanent Gabtoli cattle market and other make-shift cattle markets in the capital this correspondent found that the traders have brought cattle from different parts of the country.Some of them have collected cattle from different villages. But most of them brought cattle from their farms. The market has a large supply of small and medium cattle.The price of small cattle is Tk 120,000 to Tk 160,000. The asking price of medium cattle is Tk 200,000 to Tk 250,000. The market also has cattle worth Tk 400,000 to Tk 500,000.Ashraful, who brought cattle from Jhenaidah, said, "The prices of cattle are higher than last year.This time to buy sacrificial cattle will cost Tk 10,000 to Tk 100,000 more than last year. As prices are high, buyers are flocking to small size cattle. We brought one big cattle and 11 small and medium cattle. Now those who are coming to the market, all want to know the price of small cattle."He said the price of cow feed is very high. Cattle have to be procured from villages at higher prices.The price of beef is very high in villages too. Again the cost of transportation is increasing this time. All in all, the price of cattle is high this time.According to Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA), presently the number of cattle produced by various farmers in the country and reared at home will be more than 1.21 crore. There may be a demand of 1.05 crore in the upcoming Qurbani Eid considering it as election year. In last year, 99.50 lakh animals were sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha. This year, the maximum may increase by 5 per cent. As a result, 1.5 crore animals are likely to be sacrificed. As a result, it will be possible to sacrifice 100 per cent local animals as always.