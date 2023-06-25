Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 June, 2023, 8:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

11 Municipal Polls

EC writes to Law Ministry to appoint Judicial Magistrates

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Staff Correspondent


The Election Commission (EC) has sent a letter to the Secretary of the Law and Justice Department regarding the appointment of judicial magistrates on the occasion of the July 17 polls in 11 municipalities of the country.  

Deputy Secretary of EC Law Branch Md Abdus Salam informed this to media.
According to the letter, the Election Commission has announced the schedule for holding election to 7 municipalities on May 31 and by-elections for vacant posts of 4 municipalities according to sub-rules (1) and (3) of Rule 10 of the Local Government (Municipal) Election Rules, 2010.
 
According to the announced schedule, next July 17 (Monday) has been fixed as the polling day.

The letter also informed that the electoral offenses under Rule 72, Rule 74, Rule 75, Rule 76, Sub-rule (1) of Rule 77 and Rule 78 mentioned in Rule 86 of the 'Local Government (Municipal) Election Rules 2010' of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1998 under sub-section (1) of Section 190 of the Act requires the appointment of a Judicial Magistrate having the powers of a Magistrate of the first class for summary trial.

It's also noted that the municipalities that will vote on July 17 are Bhandaria, Chengarchar, Devidwar, Benapole, Dohazari, Gosairhat, Tarash, Bandarban, Muksudpur, Jamalpur and Domar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No evidence Covid created in Chinese lab: US intelligence
Dhaka hosts 1st UN peacekeeping preparatory meeting today
Sacrificial animals pricier this Eid
EC writes to Law Ministry to appoint Judicial Magistrates
With higher spice prices, consumers feeling the pinch this Eid-ul-Azha
Renovation work on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway to remain suspended for Eid
8 burnt to death in microbus gas cylinder blast
Padma Bridge completes one successful year


Latest News
JaPa criticises to save itself from bad name of govt's dalal: Quader
Mosharraf's brother among 37 new accused in Tk 2,000cr siphoning off case
DMP issues traffic guidelines for Eid
Elderly woman, grandson crushed under CU shuttle train
43 held in anti-narcotics drive in city
Man gets life-term for killing girl in Shariatpur
Two teenagers killed in Tangail road accident
Huge crowds circle Kaaba as hajj begins in Saudi heat
180 businessmen awarded with CIP status
Arranging statements thru' lobbyists amounts to treason: Hasan
Most Read News
7 burnt to death as ambulance catches fire on expressway
4 including ACC official remanded in extortion case
Enormous geostrategic significance of Bay of Bengal
Founder of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya held in city
BNP's politics full of jealousy, double standard: Quader
Three Rohingya men shot in Ukhiya camp gunfight
A New Beginning
Trader killed being hit by truck in Rajbari
Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Neymar’s father arrested for environmental crime
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft