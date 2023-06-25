EC writes to Law Ministry to appoint Judicial Magistrates





The Election Commission (EC) has sent a letter to the Secretary of the Law and Justice Department regarding the appointment of judicial magistrates on the occasion of the July 17 polls in 11 municipalities of the country.



Deputy Secretary of EC Law Branch Md Abdus Salam informed this to media.





According to the announced schedule, next July 17 (Monday) has been fixed as the polling day.



The letter also informed that the electoral offenses under Rule 72, Rule 74, Rule 75, Rule 76, Sub-rule (1) of Rule 77 and Rule 78 mentioned in Rule 86 of the 'Local Government (Municipal) Election Rules 2010' of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1998 under sub-section (1) of Section 190 of the Act requires the appointment of a Judicial Magistrate having the powers of a Magistrate of the first class for summary trial.



It's also noted that the municipalities that will vote on July 17 are Bhandaria, Chengarchar, Devidwar, Benapole, Dohazari, Gosairhat, Tarash, Bandarban, Muksudpur, Jamalpur and Domar.



