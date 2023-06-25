Renovation work on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway to remain suspended for Eid







The Roads and Highway Department (RHD) made an official announcement stating that all road renovation activities will be suspended until July 3.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) Belal Uddin Jahangir of Baro Auliya Highway Police Station, said, "Due to the ongoing renovation work carried out in Sitakunda section, vehicles have been limited to using a one-way road. This has resulted in constant traffic congestion, with hundreds of long-distance vehicles becoming stranded, causing traffic jams spanning 10 to 15 kilometers. Both passengers and drivers have been suffering as a result."

Additionally, with the approaching Eid-ul-Azha, there has been an increase in the number of sacrificial animal transportation vehicles on the highway.



Taking these factors into account, the decision was made to halt the renovation work, ensuring that Eid holidaymakers do not have to endure further difficulties.



Russell Ahmed, the project manager of Taher Brothers Limited, the contractor of the renovation work, said "During the monsoon season, potholes tend to appear in various locations along the highway. Therefore, our intention was to complete the renovation work in crucial areas before the full onset of the monsoon. However, considering the inconvenience faced by the public, we have decided to suspend the work until July 3. Currently, no renovation work is being carried out."



Pintu Chakma, the Executive Engineer of Roads and Highway Department of Chattagram , said, "Upon the request of the highway police, we have instructed the contractors to halt the road renovation work for the next ten days for ensuring smooth journey during the Eid period. However, once this period ends, they will resume the renovation work on the unfinished sections."

�UNB



CHATTAGRAM, Jun 24: The ongoing renovation work on Sitakunda section of Dhaka-Chattogram highway will remain suspended for 10 days to ensure smooth journey for Eid travelers.The Roads and Highway Department (RHD) made an official announcement stating that all road renovation activities will be suspended until July 3.Officer-in-Charge (OC) Belal Uddin Jahangir of Baro Auliya Highway Police Station, said, "Due to the ongoing renovation work carried out in Sitakunda section, vehicles have been limited to using a one-way road. This has resulted in constant traffic congestion, with hundreds of long-distance vehicles becoming stranded, causing traffic jams spanning 10 to 15 kilometers. Both passengers and drivers have been suffering as a result."Additionally, with the approaching Eid-ul-Azha, there has been an increase in the number of sacrificial animal transportation vehicles on the highway.Taking these factors into account, the decision was made to halt the renovation work, ensuring that Eid holidaymakers do not have to endure further difficulties.Russell Ahmed, the project manager of Taher Brothers Limited, the contractor of the renovation work, said "During the monsoon season, potholes tend to appear in various locations along the highway. Therefore, our intention was to complete the renovation work in crucial areas before the full onset of the monsoon. However, considering the inconvenience faced by the public, we have decided to suspend the work until July 3. Currently, no renovation work is being carried out."Pintu Chakma, the Executive Engineer of Roads and Highway Department of Chattagram , said, "Upon the request of the highway police, we have instructed the contractors to halt the road renovation work for the next ten days for ensuring smooth journey during the Eid period. However, once this period ends, they will resume the renovation work on the unfinished sections."�UNB