Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 June, 2023, 8:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Renovation work on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway to remain suspended for Eid

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

CHATTAGRAM, Jun 24: The ongoing renovation work on Sitakunda section of Dhaka-Chattogram highway will remain suspended for 10 days to ensure smooth journey for Eid travelers.

The Roads and Highway Department (RHD) made an official announcement stating that all road renovation activities will be suspended until July 3.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Belal Uddin Jahangir of Baro Auliya Highway Police Station, said, "Due to the ongoing renovation work carried out in Sitakunda section, vehicles have been limited to using a one-way road. This has resulted in constant traffic congestion, with hundreds of long-distance vehicles becoming stranded, causing traffic jams spanning 10 to 15 kilometers. Both passengers and drivers have been suffering as a result."

Additionally, with the approaching Eid-ul-Azha, there has been an increase in the number of sacrificial animal transportation vehicles on the highway.

Taking these factors into account, the decision was made to halt the renovation work, ensuring that Eid holidaymakers do not have to endure further difficulties.

Russell Ahmed, the project manager of Taher Brothers Limited, the contractor of the renovation work, said "During the monsoon season, potholes tend to appear in various locations along the highway. Therefore, our intention was to complete the renovation work in crucial areas before the full onset of the monsoon. However, considering the inconvenience faced by the public, we have decided to suspend the work until July 3. Currently, no renovation work is being carried out."

Pintu Chakma, the Executive Engineer of Roads and Highway Department of Chattagram , said, "Upon the request of the highway police, we have instructed the contractors to halt the road renovation work for the next ten days for ensuring smooth journey during the Eid period. However, once this period ends, they will resume the renovation work on the unfinished sections."
    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No evidence Covid created in Chinese lab: US intelligence
Dhaka hosts 1st UN peacekeeping preparatory meeting today
Sacrificial animals pricier this Eid
EC writes to Law Ministry to appoint Judicial Magistrates
With higher spice prices, consumers feeling the pinch this Eid-ul-Azha
Renovation work on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway to remain suspended for Eid
8 burnt to death in microbus gas cylinder blast
Padma Bridge completes one successful year


Latest News
JaPa criticises to save itself from bad name of govt's dalal: Quader
Mosharraf's brother among 37 new accused in Tk 2,000cr siphoning off case
DMP issues traffic guidelines for Eid
Elderly woman, grandson crushed under CU shuttle train
43 held in anti-narcotics drive in city
Man gets life-term for killing girl in Shariatpur
Two teenagers killed in Tangail road accident
Huge crowds circle Kaaba as hajj begins in Saudi heat
180 businessmen awarded with CIP status
Arranging statements thru' lobbyists amounts to treason: Hasan
Most Read News
7 burnt to death as ambulance catches fire on expressway
4 including ACC official remanded in extortion case
Enormous geostrategic significance of Bay of Bengal
Founder of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya held in city
BNP's politics full of jealousy, double standard: Quader
Three Rohingya men shot in Ukhiya camp gunfight
A New Beginning
Trader killed being hit by truck in Rajbari
Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Neymar’s father arrested for environmental crime
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft