8 burnt to death in microbus gas cylinder blast

FARIDPUR, Jun 24: Eight people were burned dead after the gas cylinder of a microbus exploded on Dhaka-Khulna Highway at Maligram in Bhanga upazila here on Saturday.The deceased included three women, three men and two children but their identities could not be known yet.A fire broke out in the microbus as its gas cylinder went off around 11:00am, leaving five people dead on the spot and three others injured, said Tayumul Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Bhanga Highway Police.Two passengers succumbed to their injuries at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical College (BSMMC) Hospital, said Md Shahjahan, Superintendent of the district police.Driver Mridul Malo, a resident of Sadar upazila, who was transferred to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for treatment breathed his last at 5:00pm on Saturday.The bodies were kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy, he said, adding that the deceased hailed from Boalmari upazila of the district.Deputy Commissioner Kamrul Ahsan Talukder said they have already formed a five-member probe committee to look into the matter and asked to submit its report within next two days.He said Tk 20,000 was given for burial to the families of each deceased and Tk 10,000 for treatment of the injured driver.