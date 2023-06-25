Padma Bridge completes one successful year







The Padma Bridge, one of the mega structures not only within the country but also in the world, has successfully completed one year after inauguration. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Padma Bridge, the dream and the pride of Bengalis, on June 25 in 2022.



With the inauguration of the 6.15 kilometer bridge, the dream of the people of 21 districts of the south were fulfilled and at the same time Bangladesh had gone one step further in fulfilling its national dream.

A lot of people are still coming to see the Padma Bridge. A tourist spot has developed on the banks of the Padma. People from the South region of the country have been enjoying the real benefits of the bridge and one year anniversary of the opening of the bridge is on June 25. Eid journey has been made so easy for the people of 21 districts of the Southern region which was once unimaginable to them.



It was the country's biggest self-financed mega project which is likely to boost GDP by 1.2 to 2 per cent.



Over Tk 850 crore toll has been collected from vehicles that crossed the Padma Bridge in 12 months since its inauguration.



Padma Bridge became visible with the installation of the first span on 37th and 38th number pillars on September 30 in 2017.



Later, all 41 spans were installed on 42 pillars one after another. The entire structure of the multi-purpose 6.15 kilometer Padma Bridge took its final shape with the installation of its last 41st span on December 10 in 2020.



According to project details, the construction of the main bridge was carried out by China Major Bridge Engineering Company (MBEC), a Chinese contractor Company, and the river treatment was done by Sino Hydro Corporation of China.



The first span of the Padma Bridge was installed at the Janjira point of Shariatpur on October 7 in 2017.



The construction works began in December of 2015 as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the river training work and main construction works of Padma Multipurpose Bridge project at Janjira point in Shariatpur district on December 12 in 2015.



The Prime Minister formally laid the foundation stone of Padma Bridge at Mawa in Munshiganj on July 4 in 2001.



