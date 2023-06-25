Video
Aide to ACC official, 3 others arrested on graft charges

All four remanded

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Staff Correspondent


Detective police have arrested the personal aide to a senior official of the Anti-Corruption Commission on graft charges.

Gautam Bhattacharya, 42, was arrested red-handed while soliciting a bribe at a hotel in Dhaka's Motijheel on Friday, said Harunor Rashid, Additional Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Branch, at a press conference on Saturday.
Three others were arrested alongside Gautam, an aide to a senior anti-money laundering official at the ACC, police said. The other detainees are Habibur Rahman, 42, Paritosh Mandal, 63, and Esken Ali Khan, 57. Esken Ali is a retired police constable, while the other two are brokers.

"Gautam demanded Tk 20 million after he forged the signatures of ACC officials on a letter bringing false corruption allegations against businessman Ashiquzzaman and threatened an investigation against him," Harun said.

A fake notice written on the ACC letterhead was sent to Ashiquzzaman, a prayer mat trader in the Baitul Mukarram area, accusing him of accumulating wealth illegally.

Ashiquzzaman reported the matter to the Detective Branch, who investigated the incident and laid a trap. Ashiquzzaman was sent to a hotel in Motijheel with Tk 2 million to meet with the gang.

"Police then conducted a raid and arrested Gautam and three others," Harun said.

Our Court Correspondent adds Detective Branch (DB) police Sub  Inspector Ruhul Amin, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case,  produced the four before the CMM Court with a prayer to grant them a 10-day remand each for interrogation .

After hearing, Metropolitan Magistrate Md Humayun Kabir put them in police custody for three days for interrogation. The remanded four Gautam Bhattacharya,  Habibur Rahman, Paritosh Mandal and Esken Ali Khan.


