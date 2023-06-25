Video
Chechen leader says sending units to 'zones of tension' amid Wagner mutiny

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186

MOSCOW, June 24: The strongman leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced Saturday he had sent Chechen units to "zones of tension" in Russia, after Wagner mercenaries launched a mutiny in the country.

"Defence ministry and National Guard fighters of the Chechen Republic have

already left for the zones of tension," Kadyrov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Telegram. "The rebellion must be put down, and if harsh measures are necessary, we are ready!"     �AFP



