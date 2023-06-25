Chechen leader says sending units to 'zones of tension' amid Wagner mutiny







MOSCOW, June 24: The strongman leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced Saturday he had sent Chechen units to "zones of tension" in Russia, after Wagner mercenaries launched a mutiny in the country."Defence ministry and National Guard fighters of the Chechen Republic havealready left for the zones of tension," Kadyrov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Telegram. "The rebellion must be put down, and if harsh measures are necessary, we are ready!" �AFP