

AL violates the Constitution while claiming to protect it: Fakhrul



Fakhrul said this while addressing as chief guest a youth rally organised by the Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal at Barishal on Saturday.



The rally was held on various demands, including resignation of Awami League government, restoration of voting rights under a neutral government and reduction in the cost of educational materials.

The gathering started with Quran recitation at 4:00pm at Bells Park ground on the banks of Kirtankhola River. The General Secretary of BNP addressed the new voters and youth in the rally.



Fakrhurl said, "Four elections were held under the caretaker government without any problems. Then the Awami League abolished the caretaker government system in 2008 to cling to power illegally. Today, the government has prolonged the crisis in the country by abolishing the caretaker government system."



Mentioning that this government is not legal according to the constitution, he said, "Fair elections are never possible under them. We are clear that we will not participate in any election under this government."



"They kill our leaders and activists, take them and forcefully disappear them. Only for their corruption and human rights violations have banned RAB in the international arena." he added.



Fakrul said, "They have disappeared more than 600 leaders and activists starting from our Ilyas Ali and Sumon. Their children are still waiting for their parents to return. But this terrible fascist government has left our children fatherless, wives husbands and mothers childless."



Mirza Fakhrul said, "According to the constitution, this government is illegal. Today everyone is waiting for Sheikh Hasina's resignation and departure. The proof of which is the gathering of youth in Barisal today."



He said, "They say there will be fair elections in the country. They killed an mayoral candidate in the Barisal City Corporation election."



BNP Secretary General said, "Today electricity crisis spread all over the country, the prices of all kinds of daily necessities have increased. But the people of government are stealing money and enjoy abroad. Even they have increased the price of everything, paper and pen."



"This situation will continue as long as they are in power," he added.



"The government has imprisoned the mother of our democracy, Begum Khaleda Zia, on false charges," said Mirza Fakhrul.



BNP Secretary General said, "Today, the youth should form a united resistance against this fascist and illegal government. This fascist government must be overthrown and a people's government established through free and fair elections."

