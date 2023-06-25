Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 June, 2023, 8:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

JCD protests proposal for 'campus police' at DU

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
DU Correspondent


BNP's student wing, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) on Thursday protested the proposal for the formation of 'campus police' force on Dhaka University campus.

In a press release signed by the Office Secretary of JCD DU branch, President Khorsed Alam Sohel and General Secretary Ariful Islam condemned the proposal, raised in the annual Senate session by DU Teachers' Association (DUTA) President Prof Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan and Social Sciences Faculty Dean Prof Zia Rahman.
The JCD leaders claimed that the proposal was a deep trap to destroy the democratic environment on the campus.

In the first annual Senate session of Dhaka University, held on June 21, Prof Nizam and Prof Zia proposed for a campus police force, saying that there are such forces in many universities in developed countries.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL violates the Constitution while claiming to protect it: Fakhrul
JCD protests proposal for 'campus police' at DU
How to kill a star? Astronomers see a ‘demolition derby’ scenario
Payra Thermal Power Plant expected to resume operation today
Founder, wife of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya held in city
Visiting UN under-secy general meets speaker
SPM- ERL pipeline test run kicks off today
JU announces Tk 279.13cr budget  


Latest News
JaPa criticises to save itself from bad name of govt's dalal: Quader
Mosharraf's brother among 37 new accused in Tk 2,000cr siphoning off case
DMP issues traffic guidelines for Eid
Elderly woman, grandson crushed under CU shuttle train
43 held in anti-narcotics drive in city
Man gets life-term for killing girl in Shariatpur
Two teenagers killed in Tangail road accident
Huge crowds circle Kaaba as hajj begins in Saudi heat
180 businessmen awarded with CIP status
Arranging statements thru' lobbyists amounts to treason: Hasan
Most Read News
7 burnt to death as ambulance catches fire on expressway
4 including ACC official remanded in extortion case
Enormous geostrategic significance of Bay of Bengal
Founder of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya held in city
BNP's politics full of jealousy, double standard: Quader
Three Rohingya men shot in Ukhiya camp gunfight
A New Beginning
Trader killed being hit by truck in Rajbari
Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Neymar’s father arrested for environmental crime
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft