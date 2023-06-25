JCD protests proposal for 'campus police' at DU





BNP's student wing, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) on Thursday protested the proposal for the formation of 'campus police' force on Dhaka University campus.



In a press release signed by the Office Secretary of JCD DU branch, President Khorsed Alam Sohel and General Secretary Ariful Islam condemned the proposal, raised in the annual Senate session by DU Teachers' Association (DUTA) President Prof Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan and Social Sciences Faculty Dean Prof Zia Rahman.





In the first annual Senate session of Dhaka University, held on June 21, Prof Nizam and Prof Zia proposed for a campus police force, saying that there are such forces in many universities in developed countries.



