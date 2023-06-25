Payra Thermal Power Plant expected to resume operation today







"We hope we can resume operation of the plant early on June 25," Engr AM Khurshedul Alam, managing director of Bangladesh-China Power Company (Pvt) Limited (BCPCL), said.



The BCPCL, a joint venture of Bangladesh's state-owned North-West Power Generation Company Limited and Chinese state-owned China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation (CMC), is the owner and operator of the 1320 MW Payra coal-fired power plant.

A ship carrying 41,327 metric tonnes of coal arrived at Payra Port yesterday - 18 days after the thermal power plant stopped electricity generation due to coal shortage.



Four more coal-carrying ships will arrive at Payra in the first week of July, according to plant officials.



The country's largest thermal power plant, Payra, completely shut down on June 5 due to coal shortage.



Due to failure in paying the outstanding bills of $390 million, caused by dollar shortage, production of a unit of the power plant was halted on May 25 as the companies involved stopped supplying coal.



Another unit's production continued until June 5, but that also shut down due to coal shortage - leading to weeks of nationwide load-shedding amidst the hottest summer on record. �UNB



