Founder, wife of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya held in city





The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of police arrested Shamin Mahfuj, founder of militant outfit Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, and his wife from the capital's Demra on Friday night.



It also recovered a huge cache of explosives from the couple, said Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the CTTC.

Leaders of three militant outfits formed Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya in 2019.

Shamin, a former leader of outlawed militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh, had been a key figure in the outfit since its formation, the CTTC official said.



A Dhaka court on Saturday placed Shamin Mahfuz, founder of militant group Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya and his wife Naznin Sultana on a three-day remand in a case lodged under the Anti-Terrorism Act with the capital's Demra Police Station.



Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir passed the order as police produced the duo before the court and pleaded to place them on ten-day remand.



According to law enforcement agencies, Shamin Mahfuz created the new militant organization named 'Jamaat Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya'. He along with his wife went into hiding in the deep hills of Bandarban after the joint force operation began in 2022.

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of police arrested Shamin Mahfuj, founder of militant outfit Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, and his wife from the capital's Demra on Friday night.It also recovered a huge cache of explosives from the couple, said Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the CTTC.Leaders of three militant outfits formed Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya in 2019.Shamin, a former leader of outlawed militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh, had been a key figure in the outfit since its formation, the CTTC official said.A Dhaka court on Saturday placed Shamin Mahfuz, founder of militant group Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya and his wife Naznin Sultana on a three-day remand in a case lodged under the Anti-Terrorism Act with the capital's Demra Police Station.Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir passed the order as police produced the duo before the court and pleaded to place them on ten-day remand.According to law enforcement agencies, Shamin Mahfuz created the new militant organization named 'Jamaat Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya'. He along with his wife went into hiding in the deep hills of Bandarban after the joint force operation began in 2022.