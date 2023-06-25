Video
Sunday, 25 June, 2023
Visiting UN under-secy general meets speaker

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158

Ms Catherine Pollard, the United Nations Under Secretary General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance, paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of the Bangladesh Parliament Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at her office here on Saturday. During the meeting, they discussed different issues particularly women's empowerment, gender equality, Rohingya issue, parliamentary session and participation of women in peace missions, said a press release.

The speaker said the constitution of Bangladesh mentioned the equal rights of men and women. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has achieved commendable progress in women empowerment and ensuring gender equality. "Through the special initiative of Sheikh Hasina , a house is being provided in the joint name of both the husband and wife of a family under the Asharyan Project, as a result of which the rights of women are protected," she added.    �UNB


