Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 June, 2023, 8:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

SPM- ERL pipeline test run kicks off today

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Jun 24: Test commissioning of 110 km long double pipeline for pumping crude petroleum products directly to Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL) and the Single Point Mooring (SPM) begins at 12 noon today, ERL Managing Director Muhammad Lukman told the Daily Observer on Saturday.

This is the country's first petroleum pumping system.

From Saudi Arabia, mother tanker MT Horae laden with 81,735 tonnes of crue oil arrived at the outer anchorage of Chattogram Port on Saturday, he said.

The tanker will be piloted to SPM in Moheshkhali at 12 noon today for  unloading the imported crude, he said.

 Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the pumping system at the end of July, he said.

The double pipeline from deep sea to ERL at Patenga has been installed for pumping petroleum products to the refinery, one for pumping crude oil and the second one for supplying refined oil.

A 17- km pipeline with 36-inch diameter from deep sea to Moheshkhali has been installed and the second one with eight-inch diametre between Moheshkhali and the  ERL.

The pipelines have been laid both off the shore and on the shore, Kutubdia to Anwara section is submarine pipeline.

And 36 km on the shore pipeline has been laid between Anwara and ERL.

The use of the pipelines will make it unnecessary for tankers to berth at the port to unload imported crude.

The installation of the 220 km double pipeline began at the end of 2019.

The estimated cost for the SPM project is around Tk 7,124 crore, with funding by Chinese EXIM Bank.
 
The system has storage tanks and pump station at Moheshkhali as well as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and fire fighting station to facilitate safe and speedy unloading of imported crude and refined oil at low cost and reduce system loss.

The project has been completed before June, the set deadline.

Until now, big ships usually anchor at deep sea at Kutubdia from where lighter vessels were used to carry imported crude to ERL, which needed  12 to15 days.

The new system will require 24 to 48 hours to bring imported crude to the ERL from the outer anchorage.

The BPC sources said, it would annually save Tk 800 crore.

Bangladesh imports nearly 80 million tonnes of crude and refined petroleum.

ERL, the country's lone refinery refines 1.2 million tonnes of crude per year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL violates the Constitution while claiming to protect it: Fakhrul
JCD protests proposal for 'campus police' at DU
How to kill a star? Astronomers see a ‘demolition derby’ scenario
Payra Thermal Power Plant expected to resume operation today
Founder, wife of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya held in city
Visiting UN under-secy general meets speaker
SPM- ERL pipeline test run kicks off today
JU announces Tk 279.13cr budget  


Latest News
JaPa criticises to save itself from bad name of govt's dalal: Quader
Mosharraf's brother among 37 new accused in Tk 2,000cr siphoning off case
DMP issues traffic guidelines for Eid
Elderly woman, grandson crushed under CU shuttle train
43 held in anti-narcotics drive in city
Man gets life-term for killing girl in Shariatpur
Two teenagers killed in Tangail road accident
Huge crowds circle Kaaba as hajj begins in Saudi heat
180 businessmen awarded with CIP status
Arranging statements thru' lobbyists amounts to treason: Hasan
Most Read News
7 burnt to death as ambulance catches fire on expressway
4 including ACC official remanded in extortion case
Enormous geostrategic significance of Bay of Bengal
Founder of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya held in city
BNP's politics full of jealousy, double standard: Quader
Three Rohingya men shot in Ukhiya camp gunfight
A New Beginning
Trader killed being hit by truck in Rajbari
Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Neymar’s father arrested for environmental crime
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft