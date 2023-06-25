SPM- ERL pipeline test run kicks off today







This is the country's first petroleum pumping system.



From Saudi Arabia, mother tanker MT Horae laden with 81,735 tonnes of crue oil arrived at the outer anchorage of Chattogram Port on Saturday, he said.

The tanker will be piloted to SPM in Moheshkhali at 12 noon today for unloading the imported crude, he said.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the pumping system at the end of July, he said.



The double pipeline from deep sea to ERL at Patenga has been installed for pumping petroleum products to the refinery, one for pumping crude oil and the second one for supplying refined oil.



A 17- km pipeline with 36-inch diameter from deep sea to Moheshkhali has been installed and the second one with eight-inch diametre between Moheshkhali and the ERL.



The pipelines have been laid both off the shore and on the shore, Kutubdia to Anwara section is submarine pipeline.



And 36 km on the shore pipeline has been laid between Anwara and ERL.



The use of the pipelines will make it unnecessary for tankers to berth at the port to unload imported crude.



The installation of the 220 km double pipeline began at the end of 2019.



The estimated cost for the SPM project is around Tk 7,124 crore, with funding by Chinese EXIM Bank.



The system has storage tanks and pump station at Moheshkhali as well as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and fire fighting station to facilitate safe and speedy unloading of imported crude and refined oil at low cost and reduce system loss.



The project has been completed before June, the set deadline.



Until now, big ships usually anchor at deep sea at Kutubdia from where lighter vessels were used to carry imported crude to ERL, which needed 12 to15 days.



The new system will require 24 to 48 hours to bring imported crude to the ERL from the outer anchorage.



The BPC sources said, it would annually save Tk 800 crore.



Bangladesh imports nearly 80 million tonnes of crude and refined petroleum.



ERL, the country's lone refinery refines 1.2 million tonnes of crude per year.



