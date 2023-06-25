JU announces Tk 279.13cr budget  







JU Treasurer Rasheda Akhter placed the budget in the annual senate session of the university at the senate hall with Vice-Chancellor Professor Nurul Alam in the chair.



This year, the budget increased by Tk 15.03 crore over the previous year's budget of Tk 279.13 crore, keeping a net deficit of Tk 45.92 crore.

According to the proposed budget, the majority of the budget is allocated for the salaries of teachers, employees, pension of the former employees, and the university's administrative costs.



The university will spend 59.59 per cent of the total budget on salary, 14.39 per cent for pension and retirement facilities of the university, and 20.50 per cent for administrative costs.



The budget will also be disbursed as medical facilities, information and communication costs, mechanical sectors, associated costs as 0.14, 0.19, 1.21 and 1.42 per cent respectively.



Slamming the allocation of Tk 5.52 crore or only 1.88 per cent of the budget for research, some researchers and educationalists claimed that the research and education sector still remained ignored in the budget as like its previous budget. "The university authorities have disbursed research funds through the usual method of divide rule that must be reformed to enrich research," said JU Physics department Professor AA Mamun.



"Fundamental research is being suppressed due to ignorance of this sector both in budget and their disbursement procedure," he added.



In the previous year, allocation for research was Tk4.40 crore, only 1.58 per cent, of the total budget.



JU Vice-Chancellor Nurul Alam said, "Despite our limited capacity to allocate a significant amount of money on research and education, the university administration is committed to improving its research and education standards." The University Grants Commission will provide Tk 271.81 crore to the proposed budget while Tk 22.35 crore will come from the university's internal sources.



The internal source includes, selling admission forms, fees from students, internal assets, and cutting down different charges. The previous budget for fiscal year 2022-23 was passed by the Senate on June 24, 2022.



