Conspiracies on to destabilise nation, Oikya Jote Chair warns people  

He said the conspirators are planning to launch nationwide sabotage after Eid-ul-Azha. Chairman of Bangladesh Islami Oikya Jote Misbahur Rahman Chowdhury on Saturday called upon the countrymen to remain conscious and to work to continue the current trend of development and to continue the flow of progressive, liberal democratic political trend as a deep conspiracy is going on against the country both internally and externally.He said this at a press conference organized at the National Press Club on Saturday.Misbahur Rahman said the Awami League government is making unprecedented progress in the country at the fastest time under the strong leadership of Sheikh Hasina by facing various conspiracies against her.The people of the world are looking at Bangladesh with surprise seeing the tide of sustainable development of various infrastructures including bridges, culverts, schools, colleges, universities, madrasa, technical education institutes, medical universities and colleges. He said we have shown that we can build bridges, metro rail, subway etc. with our own funds including the historic 'Padma Bridge' on the mighty river like Padma. Those who were dreaming of overthrowing the government were shocked and are trying hard to sustain their existence through social media without being able to make a difference by participating in the elections.He said the conspirators are planning to launch nationwide sabotage after Eid-ul-Azha.Misbahur Rahman expressed concern over their plan to destabilize the country by terrorizing, killing, burning, which they plan to intensify in the month of mourning--August.