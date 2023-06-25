Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 June, 2023, 8:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Conspiracies on to destabilise nation, Oikya Jote Chair warns people  

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Staff Correspondent

Chairman of Bangladesh Islami Oikya Jote Misbahur Rahman Chowdhury on Saturday called upon the countrymen to remain conscious and to work to continue the current trend of development and to continue the flow of progressive, liberal democratic political trend as a deep conspiracy is going on against the country both internally and externally.
He said this at a press conference organized at the National Press Club on Saturday.
Misbahur Rahman said the Awami League government is making unprecedented progress in the country at the fastest time under the strong leadership of Sheikh Hasina by facing various conspiracies against her.
The people of the world are looking at Bangladesh with surprise seeing the tide of sustainable development of various infrastructures including bridges, culverts, schools, colleges, universities, madrasa, technical education institutes, medical universities and colleges. He said we have shown that we can build bridges, metro rail, subway etc. with our own funds including the historic 'Padma Bridge' on the mighty river like Padma. Those who were dreaming of overthrowing the government were shocked and are trying hard to sustain their existence through social media without being able to make a difference by participating in the elections.
He said the conspirators are planning to launch nationwide sabotage after Eid-ul-Azha.
Misbahur Rahman expressed concern over their plan to destabilize the country by terrorizing, killing, burning, which they plan to intensify in the month of mourning--August.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Conspiracies on to destabilise nation, Oikya Jote Chair warns people  
4 workers died in an accident in Shanarpar
Govt works to develop students as entrepreneurs: Palak
DU employees’ son missing for two months
RAB arrests two with firearms, ganja
Dengue: 2 dead, 500 hospitalised
Call for implement of Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan
Trawler carrying 28 cows sink in Padma


Latest News
JaPa criticises to save itself from bad name of govt's dalal: Quader
Mosharraf's brother among 37 new accused in Tk 2,000cr siphoning off case
DMP issues traffic guidelines for Eid
Elderly woman, grandson crushed under CU shuttle train
43 held in anti-narcotics drive in city
Man gets life-term for killing girl in Shariatpur
Two teenagers killed in Tangail road accident
Huge crowds circle Kaaba as hajj begins in Saudi heat
180 businessmen awarded with CIP status
Arranging statements thru' lobbyists amounts to treason: Hasan
Most Read News
7 burnt to death as ambulance catches fire on expressway
4 including ACC official remanded in extortion case
Enormous geostrategic significance of Bay of Bengal
Founder of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya held in city
BNP's politics full of jealousy, double standard: Quader
Three Rohingya men shot in Ukhiya camp gunfight
A New Beginning
Trader killed being hit by truck in Rajbari
Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Neymar’s father arrested for environmental crime
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft