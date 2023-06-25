Video
Home City News

4 workers died in an accident in Shanarpar

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The accident occurred during construction work on the roof of the seven-storey building near the Shanarpar Noor Mosque around 2:30pm on Saturday.
Three of the dead have been identified as Mizan, 32, Mostafa, 40, and Zafar, 50.
Three of them died on the spot, while a fourth worker died after he was taken to hospital, according to Inspector Faruq Mollah of Demra police. The fourth victim has yet to be identified.
"The rope holding up a temporary elevator used to transport building materials and workers tore, leading to the accident," the police officer said.    �bdnews24.com


