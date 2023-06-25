Govt works to develop students as entrepreneurs: Palak





BOGURA, June 24: State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Saturday said that the government is working towards creating huge employment opportunities by developing young students as entrepreneurs across the country.He said this while speaking at the inaugural function of 'Bogura Smart Employment Fair-2023' and distribution of cheques among 'Smart Women Entrepreneurs' at Titu Auditorium here said a press release.The ICT Division organized the fair aimed at encouraging the youths towards entrepreneurship.Palak said a manufacturing plant of hardware like mobiles, laptops and computers will be set up here soon after setting up a Hi-Tech Park on 100 acres of land in the district, developing Bogura as Industrial City-2.Bogura Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saiful Islam presided over the function while AKM Rezaul Karim Tansen, MP, Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, MP, and Bogura district Awami League (AL) President Mujibur Rahman Manju, were present at the function, among others.On behalf of the Prime Minister, a cheque for Tk 50,000 was handed over to each of 20 'Smart Women Entrepreneurs'. �BSS