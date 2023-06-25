DU employees’ son missing for two months





The boy named Samir Sultan and he is 13 years old.

His parents filed a general diary (GD No. 61) with Siddirganj Thana in Narayanganj on May 1, claiming that the boy went missing from Sanarpar Bus Stand Mosque area on the same day.

At that time, he was wearing a blue t-shirt and a white half pant.

Broken down parents urge all to inform if anyone sees the boy, by calling in the following numbers : 01936-560052 and 01953-505512.



A physically and mentally challenged son of a Dhaka University (DU) employee has been missing since May 1 this year.The boy named Samir Sultan and he is 13 years old.His parents filed a general diary (GD No. 61) with Siddirganj Thana in Narayanganj on May 1, claiming that the boy went missing from Sanarpar Bus Stand Mosque area on the same day.At that time, he was wearing a blue t-shirt and a white half pant.Broken down parents urge all to inform if anyone sees the boy, by calling in the following numbers : 01936-560052 and 01953-505512.Samir's father is a cash assistant at DUCSU cafeteria. His grandfather also worked for this cafeteria.