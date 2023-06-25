RAB arrests two with firearms, ganja





CHAPAINAWABGANJ, June 24: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday arrested two persons during two separate drives and recovered two foreign pistols, three magazines, five round of bullet and 10.4 kg of ganja from their possession.The arrestees were - Shree Kanak Kumar, 25, of Darajpur village under Niamatpur upazila in Naogaon district and Md Lutfar Rahman Bhodu, 55. of Kansat Bazar under Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district.RAB said acting on a tip-off, an operation team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp conducted a raid at Digram intersection under Godagari upazila in Rajshahi district at around 4:00-5:00pm and arrested Kanak Kumar with two foreign pistols, three magazines and five round of bullet.Another team of RAB-5 from the same camp conducted a raid at Mission intersection under Rohonpur union of Gomostapur upazila in Chapainawabganj district at 8 pm and arrested Lutfar Rahman with 10.4 kg of ganja. �BSS