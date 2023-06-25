Call for implement of Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan





They identically mentioned that the present government has adopted the plan in 2021 aimed at transforming Bangladesh into a climate resilient high income country by 2041.

To this end, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the UN Climate Conference in December 2021 has expressed her commitment to ensure 40 per cent renewable energy by 2041.

Bangladesh Working Group on External Debt (BWGED), Coastal Livelihood and Environmental Action Network (CLEAN) and Paribartan jointly organized the meeting at the Chamber Bhaban area putting forward the demand.

Paribartan Director Rashed Ibne Obayed, Director of Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association Advocate Dil Sitara Chuni, president of Bangladesh Mohila Parishad Rajshahi unit Kolpona Roy, its Secretary Anjana Sarker, Nurul Alam Masud from BWGED and Mehedi Hassan from CLEAN addressed the meeting.



RAJSHAHI, June 24: Social watchdogs and development activists at a human chain here on Saturday unequivocally called for full-length implementation of the 'Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan' for successful promotion of climate resilient energies.They identically mentioned that the present government has adopted the plan in 2021 aimed at transforming Bangladesh into a climate resilient high income country by 2041.To this end, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the UN Climate Conference in December 2021 has expressed her commitment to ensure 40 per cent renewable energy by 2041.Bangladesh Working Group on External Debt (BWGED), Coastal Livelihood and Environmental Action Network (CLEAN) and Paribartan jointly organized the meeting at the Chamber Bhaban area putting forward the demand.Paribartan Director Rashed Ibne Obayed, Director of Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association Advocate Dil Sitara Chuni, president of Bangladesh Mohila Parishad Rajshahi unit Kolpona Roy, its Secretary Anjana Sarker, Nurul Alam Masud from BWGED and Mehedi Hassan from CLEAN addressed the meeting.The speakers unanimously opined substantial and sustainable protection of the environment and natural resources together with promotion and using of renewable energies is very important for protecting both climate and life. �BSS