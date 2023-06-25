Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 June, 2023, 8:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Call for implement of Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

RAJSHAHI, June 24: Social watchdogs and development activists at a human chain here on Saturday unequivocally called for full-length implementation of the 'Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan' for successful promotion of climate resilient energies.
They identically mentioned that the present government has adopted the plan in 2021 aimed at transforming Bangladesh into a climate resilient high income country by 2041.
To this end, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the UN Climate Conference in December 2021 has expressed her commitment to ensure 40 per cent renewable energy by 2041.
Bangladesh Working Group on External Debt (BWGED), Coastal Livelihood and Environmental Action Network (CLEAN) and Paribartan jointly organized the meeting at the Chamber Bhaban area putting forward the demand.
Paribartan Director Rashed Ibne Obayed, Director of Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association Advocate Dil Sitara Chuni, president of Bangladesh Mohila Parishad Rajshahi unit Kolpona Roy, its Secretary Anjana Sarker, Nurul Alam Masud from BWGED and Mehedi Hassan from CLEAN addressed the meeting.
The speakers unanimously opined substantial and sustainable protection of the environment and natural resources together with promotion and using of renewable energies is very important for protecting both climate and life.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Conspiracies on to destabilise nation, Oikya Jote Chair warns people  
4 workers died in an accident in Shanarpar
Govt works to develop students as entrepreneurs: Palak
DU employees’ son missing for two months
RAB arrests two with firearms, ganja
Dengue: 2 dead, 500 hospitalised
Call for implement of Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan
Trawler carrying 28 cows sink in Padma


Latest News
JaPa criticises to save itself from bad name of govt's dalal: Quader
Mosharraf's brother among 37 new accused in Tk 2,000cr siphoning off case
DMP issues traffic guidelines for Eid
Elderly woman, grandson crushed under CU shuttle train
43 held in anti-narcotics drive in city
Man gets life-term for killing girl in Shariatpur
Two teenagers killed in Tangail road accident
Huge crowds circle Kaaba as hajj begins in Saudi heat
180 businessmen awarded with CIP status
Arranging statements thru' lobbyists amounts to treason: Hasan
Most Read News
7 burnt to death as ambulance catches fire on expressway
4 including ACC official remanded in extortion case
Enormous geostrategic significance of Bay of Bengal
Founder of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya held in city
BNP's politics full of jealousy, double standard: Quader
Three Rohingya men shot in Ukhiya camp gunfight
A New Beginning
Trader killed being hit by truck in Rajbari
Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Neymar’s father arrested for environmental crime
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft