Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 June, 2023, 8:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Trawler carrying 28 cows sink in Padma

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149

MANIKGANJ, June 24: An engine-run trawler carrying 28 sacrificial cows capsized in the Padma River due to severe tides in Harirampur upazila of Manikganj on Saturday.
Cattle traders and locals said the trawler carrying 47 sacrificial cows, 24 traders and farmers was heading towards Mograpara of Narayanganj from Chauhali upazila of Sirajganj in the morning.
Suddenly, the trawler was hit by the tide in the river in Sutrokandi area under Kanchanpur union of the Harirampur upazila around 9:00am, according to the victims.
Fortunately, 19 cattle could swim ashore as the traders cut the ropes before sinking the trawler. All the traders also could swim ashore.
Trader Khaleque Miah said he had nine cows and of them seven went missing in the trawler capsize incident.
The trawler with 28 cows capsized in the river, Harirampur Upazila Nirbhai Officer Md Shahriar Rahman said, adding that bodies of two cows were recovered from the river later.
As per account, 26 cows are still missing, he said, adding divers of fire service and civil defence were trying to recover those cows.
Imtiaz Mahbub, additional superintendent of police in Manikganj, said the capsized trawler could be traced around a half kilometer away from the bank of the river.
He said the rescue operation was being hampered due to the tide while the trawler was withheld with fishing nets.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Conspiracies on to destabilise nation, Oikya Jote Chair warns people  
4 workers died in an accident in Shanarpar
Govt works to develop students as entrepreneurs: Palak
DU employees’ son missing for two months
RAB arrests two with firearms, ganja
Dengue: 2 dead, 500 hospitalised
Call for implement of Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan
Trawler carrying 28 cows sink in Padma


Latest News
JaPa criticises to save itself from bad name of govt's dalal: Quader
Mosharraf's brother among 37 new accused in Tk 2,000cr siphoning off case
DMP issues traffic guidelines for Eid
Elderly woman, grandson crushed under CU shuttle train
43 held in anti-narcotics drive in city
Man gets life-term for killing girl in Shariatpur
Two teenagers killed in Tangail road accident
Huge crowds circle Kaaba as hajj begins in Saudi heat
180 businessmen awarded with CIP status
Arranging statements thru' lobbyists amounts to treason: Hasan
Most Read News
7 burnt to death as ambulance catches fire on expressway
4 including ACC official remanded in extortion case
Enormous geostrategic significance of Bay of Bengal
Founder of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya held in city
BNP's politics full of jealousy, double standard: Quader
Three Rohingya men shot in Ukhiya camp gunfight
A New Beginning
Trader killed being hit by truck in Rajbari
Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Neymar’s father arrested for environmental crime
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft