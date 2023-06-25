Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 June, 2023, 8:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

IGP warns against stopping cattle carrying vehicles sans specific complaints

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Staff Correspondent


Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Saturday served a stern warning against anyone who stops transportation of sacrificial animals without specific complaints.
The IGP said if anyone faces such a problem, they should call the nearest police station or National Emergency Service 999.
He also requested the concerned to hang a banner in front of the animal transport with the name of the destination place/market of the animal.
The IGP came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after inspecting the traffic and traffic management at Gazipur Chowrasta, Chandra Mor and Bypile in Gazipur district on Saturday noon.
The chief of police said, in light of their experience last year, security plans of this time have been formulated as well. But this time the challenge is different than last Eid as last time only the passengers had to reach their destination.
This time, there is also the sacrificial animal transport along with the passengers. Besides, there is seasonal fruit transportation. We have designed our security plan keeping everything in mind, the IGP added.
The IGP said that the specialized units of the police, including the Metropolitan Police, District Police, are working together to facilitate the Eid journey of the people.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Conspiracies on to destabilise nation, Oikya Jote Chair warns people  
4 workers died in an accident in Shanarpar
Govt works to develop students as entrepreneurs: Palak
DU employees’ son missing for two months
RAB arrests two with firearms, ganja
Dengue: 2 dead, 500 hospitalised
Call for implement of Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan
Trawler carrying 28 cows sink in Padma


Latest News
JaPa criticises to save itself from bad name of govt's dalal: Quader
Mosharraf's brother among 37 new accused in Tk 2,000cr siphoning off case
DMP issues traffic guidelines for Eid
Elderly woman, grandson crushed under CU shuttle train
43 held in anti-narcotics drive in city
Man gets life-term for killing girl in Shariatpur
Two teenagers killed in Tangail road accident
Huge crowds circle Kaaba as hajj begins in Saudi heat
180 businessmen awarded with CIP status
Arranging statements thru' lobbyists amounts to treason: Hasan
Most Read News
7 burnt to death as ambulance catches fire on expressway
4 including ACC official remanded in extortion case
Enormous geostrategic significance of Bay of Bengal
Founder of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya held in city
BNP's politics full of jealousy, double standard: Quader
Three Rohingya men shot in Ukhiya camp gunfight
A New Beginning
Trader killed being hit by truck in Rajbari
Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Neymar’s father arrested for environmental crime
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft