IGP warns against stopping cattle carrying vehicles sans specific complaints

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Saturday served a stern warning against anyone who stops transportation of sacrificial animals without specific complaints.The IGP said if anyone faces such a problem, they should call the nearest police station or National Emergency Service 999.He also requested the concerned to hang a banner in front of the animal transport with the name of the destination place/market of the animal.The IGP came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after inspecting the traffic and traffic management at Gazipur Chowrasta, Chandra Mor and Bypile in Gazipur district on Saturday noon.The chief of police said, in light of their experience last year, security plans of this time have been formulated as well. But this time the challenge is different than last Eid as last time only the passengers had to reach their destination.This time, there is also the sacrificial animal transport along with the passengers. Besides, there is seasonal fruit transportation. We have designed our security plan keeping everything in mind, the IGP added.The IGP said that the specialized units of the police, including the Metropolitan Police, District Police, are working together to facilitate the Eid journey of the people.