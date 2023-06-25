Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 June, 2023, 8:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Preparatory meeting on Eid-ul-Azha held in Khulna

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137

KHULNA, June 24: With a view to observe the upcoming Eid-ul- Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims in a gaiety and smooth manner, a preparatory meeting was held at the conference room of Deputy Commissioner (DC) here on Saturday.
Chaired by DC Khandkar Yasir Arefin, the meeting was attended by Additional District Commissioner (General) Pulak Kumar Mandal, Additional District Magistrate Mir Alif Reza, President of Khulna Press Club SM Nazrul Islam, representatives of bus-launch owners association, leaders of Imam Parishad and Journalists.
It has been decided in the meeting that the main congregation of Eid-ul-Azha will be held at the Circuit House ground at 8:00am in the morning. In case of unfavorable weather, it will be held at Town Hall Jame Mosque at 8:00am in the morning. Besides, the Eid congregation will be held at Khulna District Model Mosque at 7:30am.
Besides, under the management of Khulna City Corporation and with the supervision of ward councilors, separate Eid congregations will be held in each Jame Mosque of all 31 wards in the city.
It was also decided that each authorised cattle market will have a medical team from the Department of Livestock. The law enforcement forces will be on the move to ensure the security of the city's cattle markets and shopping malls.
The demand of salt for preserving the skins of sacrificial animals in the district is 595 metric tons.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Conspiracies on to destabilise nation, Oikya Jote Chair warns people  
4 workers died in an accident in Shanarpar
Govt works to develop students as entrepreneurs: Palak
DU employees’ son missing for two months
RAB arrests two with firearms, ganja
Dengue: 2 dead, 500 hospitalised
Call for implement of Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan
Trawler carrying 28 cows sink in Padma


Latest News
JaPa criticises to save itself from bad name of govt's dalal: Quader
Mosharraf's brother among 37 new accused in Tk 2,000cr siphoning off case
DMP issues traffic guidelines for Eid
Elderly woman, grandson crushed under CU shuttle train
43 held in anti-narcotics drive in city
Man gets life-term for killing girl in Shariatpur
Two teenagers killed in Tangail road accident
Huge crowds circle Kaaba as hajj begins in Saudi heat
180 businessmen awarded with CIP status
Arranging statements thru' lobbyists amounts to treason: Hasan
Most Read News
7 burnt to death as ambulance catches fire on expressway
4 including ACC official remanded in extortion case
Enormous geostrategic significance of Bay of Bengal
Founder of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya held in city
BNP's politics full of jealousy, double standard: Quader
Three Rohingya men shot in Ukhiya camp gunfight
A New Beginning
Trader killed being hit by truck in Rajbari
Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Neymar’s father arrested for environmental crime
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft