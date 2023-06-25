Preparatory meeting on Eid-ul-Azha held in Khulna





KHULNA, June 24: With a view to observe the upcoming Eid-ul- Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims in a gaiety and smooth manner, a preparatory meeting was held at the conference room of Deputy Commissioner (DC) here on Saturday.Chaired by DC Khandkar Yasir Arefin, the meeting was attended by Additional District Commissioner (General) Pulak Kumar Mandal, Additional District Magistrate Mir Alif Reza, President of Khulna Press Club SM Nazrul Islam, representatives of bus-launch owners association, leaders of Imam Parishad and Journalists.It has been decided in the meeting that the main congregation of Eid-ul-Azha will be held at the Circuit House ground at 8:00am in the morning. In case of unfavorable weather, it will be held at Town Hall Jame Mosque at 8:00am in the morning. Besides, the Eid congregation will be held at Khulna District Model Mosque at 7:30am.Besides, under the management of Khulna City Corporation and with the supervision of ward councilors, separate Eid congregations will be held in each Jame Mosque of all 31 wards in the city.It was also decided that each authorised cattle market will have a medical team from the Department of Livestock. The law enforcement forces will be on the move to ensure the security of the city's cattle markets and shopping malls.The demand of salt for preserving the skins of sacrificial animals in the district is 595 metric tons. �BSS