Children’s diabetes should not be overlooked







Diabetes can occur at any time after birth. As the rate of diabetes is higher in adults, the image of adults floats in our minds when we say diabetes. In most cases, children lack social awareness about diabetes, and in many cases, the diagnosis is delayed.



At present, more than 7 million patients are suffering from diabetes in Bangladesh and among them about 20,000 children are children. This number is growing alarmingly. Adults with diabetes can control it of their own. But in the case of children, parents have to play a major role. In this case, the first step should be to try to prevent diabetes.

If someone in the family has diabetes, their child is also at risk. Care should be taken to ensure that the child is diagnosed with diabetes at an early stage. This task is much easier if you know the symptoms of diabetes. If you are sure about diabetes, you need to strengthen your morale. Teachers also need to be informed about this.



It is possible to ensure the full development and healthy-normal life of children by increasing family awareness in the prevention of diabetes and proper treatment and control without fear of diabetes.



Ashikujaman Syed

