No major breakthrough in Paris climate summit







In the wake of inadequate financial sources, summit leaders from 58 countries of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) including Bangladesh called for a new global financing pact to transform the international financial system towards debt sustainability and climate prosperity.



Summit leaders reached a unanimity recognizing the growing scale of the financial challenges ahead. They sounded a warning that the world's ability to reduce global warming at tolerable levels is largely relied on a massive increase in clean energy investments in the developing countries. There is also a need to put a curb on carbon emissions on major global industries.

But unfortunately, Paris summit had failed to strike an agreement to put a tax on greenhouse gas emissions produced by the international shipping industry that accounts for nearly 3 percent of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. Some experts believe that such a tax could raise $100b billion a year and a deal on this issue could have been a major success in the Paris summit.



However, the idea of a global tax on shipping emissions has been gaining global attention and could potentially be broached at an upcoming July meeting of the International Maritime Organization, the United Nations agency regulating shipping.



Anyway, a future deal to impose tax on shipping emissions would be a major breakthrough in the fight against climate change since such kind of deal could scrape together a huge amount of finances that could be diverted into developing clean energy.



But big polluters like the US, China and some other European countries have not been supporting the idea of slapping tax on shipping emissions that may hinder the efforts to thrash out a deal on this issue shortly.



Debt relief and cancellation of loans for poor nations mostly those which are extremely climate vulnerable were some of other issues raised by a group of climate activists and non-governmental organizations during the summit. But a debt suspension clause for countries hit by severe climatic disasters was only discussed in the summit.



In order to pool in more money to fight the climate change, activists also demanded world leaders impose a tax on the fossil fuel industry and another one on financial transactions. But these two proposals appeared to have little support from wealthy nations.



We are in view that fighting climate change or in other words reducing global warming largely depends on the willingness of rich nations or the big polluters. We are in plea to the world leaders to reach a concrete consensus on this very important issue of the survival of humanity.



This is disappointing that the global climate summit ended on last Friday in Paris with yielding a little or no results to effectively fight the growing climate catastrophe amid unabated carbon emissions across the world.In the wake of inadequate financial sources, summit leaders from 58 countries of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) including Bangladesh called for a new global financing pact to transform the international financial system towards debt sustainability and climate prosperity.Summit leaders reached a unanimity recognizing the growing scale of the financial challenges ahead. They sounded a warning that the world's ability to reduce global warming at tolerable levels is largely relied on a massive increase in clean energy investments in the developing countries. There is also a need to put a curb on carbon emissions on major global industries.But unfortunately, Paris summit had failed to strike an agreement to put a tax on greenhouse gas emissions produced by the international shipping industry that accounts for nearly 3 percent of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. Some experts believe that such a tax could raise $100b billion a year and a deal on this issue could have been a major success in the Paris summit.However, the idea of a global tax on shipping emissions has been gaining global attention and could potentially be broached at an upcoming July meeting of the International Maritime Organization, the United Nations agency regulating shipping.Anyway, a future deal to impose tax on shipping emissions would be a major breakthrough in the fight against climate change since such kind of deal could scrape together a huge amount of finances that could be diverted into developing clean energy.But big polluters like the US, China and some other European countries have not been supporting the idea of slapping tax on shipping emissions that may hinder the efforts to thrash out a deal on this issue shortly.Debt relief and cancellation of loans for poor nations mostly those which are extremely climate vulnerable were some of other issues raised by a group of climate activists and non-governmental organizations during the summit. But a debt suspension clause for countries hit by severe climatic disasters was only discussed in the summit.In order to pool in more money to fight the climate change, activists also demanded world leaders impose a tax on the fossil fuel industry and another one on financial transactions. But these two proposals appeared to have little support from wealthy nations.We are in view that fighting climate change or in other words reducing global warming largely depends on the willingness of rich nations or the big polluters. We are in plea to the world leaders to reach a concrete consensus on this very important issue of the survival of humanity.