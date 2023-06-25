

MFS war on poverty: A big success story



World Bank President Jim Kim has given the answer fingering the Mobile Financial Service (MFS) revolution for its positive impact on the poverty alleviation effort of Bangladesh. "I'm very much looking forward to seeing firsthand Bangladesh's progress in improving the livelihoods of tens of millions, empowering women, and enhancing the quality of education", he said in 2016 during his Bangladesh visit. During the visit, President Jim Kim termed the Mobile Financial Service as the most successful service for its "low fee-based business model" and "enabling the millions of unbanked to access financial services" and lauded it for its overwhelming success in advancing the financial inclusion vision into a reality.



No doubt, poverty is the big stumbling block on the growth journey of Bangladesh as the poverty rate is nearly 24.3 per cent and the extreme poverty rate is 12.9 per cent as the average per capita is only 679.63 USD from 1960 until 2021, reaching an all-time high of 1684.43 USD in 2021 and a record low of 385.71 USD in 1972. Interestingly poverty started dropping in 2011 after the entrance of mobile financial services particularly bKash, which the World Bank President Mr. Jum Kim has termed for the multifaceted impact of bKash.

How do we fight extreme poverty in the most effective way? This was the big question for the policymakers of Bangladesh as microcredit had some tragic episodes and, in many cases, so-called livelihood programmes and foreign donations appeared as a "poverty trap".



The poverty trap occurs when poor people do not have the resources necessary to get out of poverty, such as financial capital, education, or connections. Increasing connectivity leads to economic growth and social development and helps the poor get rid of the poverty trap. And the best way, according to many development economists, is connectivity to productivity and to recognize that economic development is of the people, by the people, for the people. If citizens can network and make themselves more organized and productive, so that their voices are heard, so then things would improve.



And thus, connectivity to productivity theme has gained ground in developing countries and mobile phone has opened the window of opportunity to accelerate the war against poverty. It facilitates commercial banks to operate mobile banking and bring unbanked people into their financial spectrums. And the most effective tool of mobile banking is its unique payment service- Mobile Financial Service (MFS) that transforms mobile phone connectivity to productivity enabling access for the poor to finance.



MFS is an innovative payment system that allows people to make financial transactions and money transfers from the comfort of their homes. The lower cost left them with more disposable income, and they now had a secure way to store cash, even those working in the informal economy. So, a revolution with a new spectrum has started unleashing fortunes for the people at the bottom of the pyramid in Bangladesh. It has added multidimensional effects to the material cultures of financial inclusion, the most efficient frontier of the decade-long battle against poverty. MFS has started a war on poverty since 2011 thanks to the proactive role and unique bank-led model of Bangladesh Bank (BB).



The unbanked population comprising 85% adults of in Bangladesh have lovingly embraced MFS as a unique platform for easy and quick payment methods. More than 10 million people are now using this unique payment service in Bangladesh and these people transact over Taka 10 billion a day through thousands of MFS agents across the country who are also poor. The impact was immediate. Such a huge velocity and amount of money flow is indicative of the reshaping of the economic pyramid. The poverty rate has dropped more than 13% after the MFS maiden journey in 2011 as the impact was particularly strong for households led by women. Both economists and beneficiaries say the MFS is now a game changer for the poor people of Bangladesh.



Reducing poverty depends on helping poor people manage their money. Poor people have money - but their incomes are unpredictable and insecure. Bank accounts are one of the best ways to do that. Bank accounts help people escape poverty and survive unexpected expenses. A lot of farmers are unbanked, so they rely on cash. But cash is tricky. It's easy to lose and easy to spend. Instead of using a bank account to hold savings, an unbanked farmer might stuff cash under a mattress. One study found that farmers increased harvest investments, earnings and household consumption when they had their payments deposited into savings accounts. In Nepal, savings accounts helped women ramp up spending on education and nutritious foods. So, account-based digital payments represent a key innovation in the fight against poverty. Distributing social benefits through digital channels instead of cash has been shown to cut corruption, increase efficiency and help recipients build savings Traditional "bricks and mortar" banking infrastructure struggles to make the business model work to serve low-income customers, particularly in rural areas. But most of these people have access to a mobile phone, which can provide the basis for extending the reach of ?nancial services such as payments, transfers, insurance, savings, and credit. So, the digital payment system has made a dent in the banking landscape of Bangladesh where more than 4.5 million adults are unbanked people and living under the poverty level. The MFS operation has now turned into a revolution in Bangladesh.

The impact of the MFS revolution has also been reflected in a BIDS study. It shows that the country's rural economy has shown surprising resilience over the years mainly for "the growing share of non-farm activities like trade, transport and processing, which now account for 46 per cent of rural income compared to 37 per cent in 1987". And this was "because of the better access to capital, credit and capacity to invest in skill-building available for the non-farm sector. This growing market is not only multiplying the success of banks but also giving entrepreneurs new ways of selling and profiting from their labours. Through mobile banking services, customers are also gaining access to loans and insurance to protect themselves and their families if they become vulnerable to falling back into poverty.



Now mobile money has become a lifeline for millions of poor people who have limited access to a formal banking system. It encompasses a wide range of benefits such as women's empowerment, risk sharing, improved labour market outcomes and reductions in poverty. Mobile banking accounts and transactions are now accessible in two-thirds of the developing world. So, Bangladesh has taken its mobile financial services (MFS) tools to push up economic and social growth reducing poverty to zero level aiming to fulfil its dream of a smart Bangladesh.



The writer is a senior journalist

Bangladesh, which once was called a bottomless basket, is now a striking success story in the fight against global poverty and a role model for the rest of the world, according to the World Bank. What drives Bangladesh to achieve such global recognition?'World Bank President Jim Kim has given the answer fingering the Mobile Financial Service (MFS) revolution for its positive impact on the poverty alleviation effort of Bangladesh. "I'm very much looking forward to seeing firsthand Bangladesh's progress in improving the livelihoods of tens of millions, empowering women, and enhancing the quality of education", he said in 2016 during his Bangladesh visit. During the visit, President Jim Kim termed the Mobile Financial Service as the most successful service for its "low fee-based business model" and "enabling the millions of unbanked to access financial services" and lauded it for its overwhelming success in advancing the financial inclusion vision into a reality.No doubt, poverty is the big stumbling block on the growth journey of Bangladesh as the poverty rate is nearly 24.3 per cent and the extreme poverty rate is 12.9 per cent as the average per capita is only 679.63 USD from 1960 until 2021, reaching an all-time high of 1684.43 USD in 2021 and a record low of 385.71 USD in 1972. Interestingly poverty started dropping in 2011 after the entrance of mobile financial services particularly bKash, which the World Bank President Mr. Jum Kim has termed for the multifaceted impact of bKash.How do we fight extreme poverty in the most effective way? This was the big question for the policymakers of Bangladesh as microcredit had some tragic episodes and, in many cases, so-called livelihood programmes and foreign donations appeared as a "poverty trap".The poverty trap occurs when poor people do not have the resources necessary to get out of poverty, such as financial capital, education, or connections. Increasing connectivity leads to economic growth and social development and helps the poor get rid of the poverty trap. And the best way, according to many development economists, is connectivity to productivity and to recognize that economic development is of the people, by the people, for the people. If citizens can network and make themselves more organized and productive, so that their voices are heard, so then things would improve.And thus, connectivity to productivity theme has gained ground in developing countries and mobile phone has opened the window of opportunity to accelerate the war against poverty. It facilitates commercial banks to operate mobile banking and bring unbanked people into their financial spectrums. And the most effective tool of mobile banking is its unique payment service- Mobile Financial Service (MFS) that transforms mobile phone connectivity to productivity enabling access for the poor to finance.MFS is an innovative payment system that allows people to make financial transactions and money transfers from the comfort of their homes. The lower cost left them with more disposable income, and they now had a secure way to store cash, even those working in the informal economy. So, a revolution with a new spectrum has started unleashing fortunes for the people at the bottom of the pyramid in Bangladesh. It has added multidimensional effects to the material cultures of financial inclusion, the most efficient frontier of the decade-long battle against poverty. MFS has started a war on poverty since 2011 thanks to the proactive role and unique bank-led model of Bangladesh Bank (BB).The unbanked population comprising 85% adults of in Bangladesh have lovingly embraced MFS as a unique platform for easy and quick payment methods. More than 10 million people are now using this unique payment service in Bangladesh and these people transact over Taka 10 billion a day through thousands of MFS agents across the country who are also poor. The impact was immediate. Such a huge velocity and amount of money flow is indicative of the reshaping of the economic pyramid. The poverty rate has dropped more than 13% after the MFS maiden journey in 2011 as the impact was particularly strong for households led by women. Both economists and beneficiaries say the MFS is now a game changer for the poor people of Bangladesh.The impact of the MFS revolution has also been reflected in a BIDS study. It shows that the country's rural economy has shown surprising resilience over the years mainly for "the growing share of non-farm activities like trade, transport and processing, which now account for 46 per cent of rural income compared to 37 per cent in 1987". And this was "because of the better access to capital, credit and capacity to invest in skill-building available for the non-farm sector. This growing market is not only multiplying the success of banks but also giving entrepreneurs new ways of selling and profiting from their labours. Through mobile banking services, customers are also gaining access to loans and insurance to protect themselves and their families if they become vulnerable to falling back into poverty.Now mobile money has become a lifeline for millions of poor people who have limited access to a formal banking system. It encompasses a wide range of benefits such as women's empowerment, risk sharing, improved labour market outcomes and reductions in poverty. Mobile banking accounts and transactions are now accessible in two-thirds of the developing world. So, Bangladesh has taken its mobile financial services (MFS) tools to push up economic and social growth reducing poverty to zero level aiming to fulfil its dream of a smart Bangladesh.The writer is a senior journalist