Enormous geostrategic significance of Bay of Bengal







The United States seeks to expand its presence in the Indo-Pacific. They believe that having a naval base in the Bay of Bengal will enhance its power projection capabilities and maintain deterrence. China, on the other hand, wants to establish a naval base to solidify its military presence in the region and gains a strategic foothold in the Indian Ocean. India, being another most influential regional power in the area, desires to protect its interests and deter potential threats. Japan also has vested interests in the Bay of Bengal to establish a naval base as a way to project power and safeguard its interests.



India, as the largest country bordering the Bay of Bengal, holds crucial strategic interests. Safeguarding the shipping lanes in the region is vital for India's trade and economic prosperity. Additionally, protecting the oil and gas reserves in the bay ensures energy security, a critical aspect of India's development. Furthermore, countering the spread of terrorism is a shared concern among global actors, as stability in the Bay of Bengal is essential for regional security.

India's efforts to secure its interests in the Bay of Bengal are driven by factors such as the growing importance of the Bay of Bengal, the rise of China, and the need for regional cooperation. Strengthening its naval presence, developing maritime infrastructure, engaging with other littoral states, and promoting regional economic integration are among the initiatives that India is emphasizing to secure its interests in the Bay of Bengal.

China, a rising power, has expanded its economic and military presence in the Bay of Bengal for several reasons. Acquiring access to the region's resources, particularly its oil and gas reserves, is of great significance to China's growing energy demands. Moreover, extending its influence into the Indian Ocean aligns with China's broader geopolitical aspirations.



The United States is securing its interests in the Bay of Bengal and the littoral countries through means such as military cooperation, economic engagement, and diplomacy. The U.S. is formulating her steps to counter China's growing influence in the region by building stronger ties with regional allies, enhancing its own military presence, and working with other countries to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.



Japan, a major economic power, shares similar interests in the Bay of Bengal. Safeguarding the shipping lanes, protecting energy interests, and preventing terrorism align with Japan's objectives in ensuring economic stability and national security. Japan is actively engaging herself for its interests in the Bay of Bengal through initiatives such as building up its naval presence, providing security assistance, promoting economic cooperation, and engaging in diplomacy.



Russia, as a major regional power, also recognizes the strategic importance of the Bay of Bengal. Securing the shipping lanes and protecting energy interests are of significant interest to Russia, as they contribute to maintaining its economic ties and regional influence. Russia is securing its interests in the Bay of Bengal through means such as military cooperation, economic cooperation, and diplomacy. Russia is also working to counter the influence of other major powers in the region.



Global actors take various strategic initiatives against Bangladesh through which they can exert influence. Trade and investment play a crucial role in strengthening economic ties and promoting growth. By engaging in trade and investing in Bangladesh's economy, these actors can enhance their economic interests while contributing to Bangladesh's development. Development assistance is another avenue through which global actors can exert influence. By providing support for infrastructure development, education, and healthcare, they can bolster Bangladesh's capabilities and enhance its socio-economic well-being.



Furthermore, security cooperation is an essential aspect of engaging with Bangladesh. Collaborating with Bangladesh on security issues, particularly in countering terrorism and maintaining regional stability, is in the mutual interest of global actors. They can mitigate security threats and promote peace in the region through concerted efforts.



Military assistance has also played a role, with the United States, China, and India offering support to enhance Bangladesh's military capabilities. While this assistance aims to strengthen Bangladesh's resistance against external threats, it can also exert pressure on the country to subdue the interests of its assisting nations.



Diplomacy has been another avenue employed by these global actors. Engaging in diplomatic efforts allows them to cultivate relationships with the Bangladeshi government, promote shared interests, and resolve disputes. Nevertheless, diplomatic engagement may also lead to attempts to influence Bangladesh's decision-making in a manner that may not necessarily align with its own best interests.



Furthermore, other global players, including the European Union and Gulf states, are also taking an interest in Bangladesh seriously. The EU, as Bangladesh's largest trading partner, has significantly contributed to the country's development through extensive trade and assistance. Gulf states, on the other hand, have emerged as prominent investors in Bangladesh and have previously provided military aid.



In the realm of the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh stands to reap numerous benefits. This body of water serves as a significant shipping route and houses substantial reserves of oil and gas. Bangladesh can capitalize on these resources by bolstering its ports, enhancing its shipping industry, and further developing its oil and gas sector. Moreover, the Bay of Bengal boasts stunning beaches and islands that hold great potential for tourism. Bangladesh can foster tourism growth by promoting this natural beauty and investing in the necessary infrastructure. Furthermore, the Bay of Bengal offers abundant fishing grounds, which Bangladesh can tap into by strengthening its fisheries sector. Additionally, this relatively unexplored body of water holds tremendous possibilities for marine research.



Bangladesh must implement strategic measures to protect its interests in the Bay of Bengal. Firstly, it should focus on promoting economic development to strengthen its economy and increase its bargaining power. This involves attracting foreign investment, improving infrastructure, and cultivating a skilled workforce. Secondly, building a strong military is necessary to deter aggression and safeguard its interests. Bangladesh should also engage in multilateral diplomacy, actively participating in regional organizations like the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) and Indian Ocean Rim Association for Regional Cooperation (IOR-ARC) to advance its diplomatic objectives. Furthermore, maintaining balance relations with major global actors while avoiding taking sides in conflicts is crucial to prevent entanglement and foster cooperation.



By effectively harnessing the opportunities presented by the Bay of Bengal and proactively addressing the contest for influence in the region, Bangladesh can secure a prosperous and secure future. These measures will enable Bangladesh to assume a leading role in shaping the trajectory of the Bay of Bengal while safeguarding its own interests.



Del H Khan is a global affairs analyst and author of several award-winning and bestselling books and M A Hossain is a political and defense analyst based in Bangladesh



