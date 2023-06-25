

Actions needed to reach targets of achieving net zero emissions



The Paris Agreement calls for a balance between sinks and sources of emissions in order to achieve what has become known as global net zero. Put more simply, net zero refers to a state by which the greenhouse gases going into the atmosphere are reduced as close to zero as possible and any residual emissions re-absorbed from the atmosphere by oceans and forests for instance are balanced by permanent removals from the atmosphere by 2050. While governments must take the lead in reducing emissions, actions by non-state actors are critical to achieving global net zero.



As intensifying climate impacts across the globe hammer home the message that greenhouse gas emissions must fall rapidly, a latest UN Environment Programme (UNEP) report finds that the international community is still falling far short of the Paris goals, with no credible pathway to 1.5�C in place. While the curve of global emissions is bending, it is not happening quickly enough to limit temperature rise to 1.5�C. Instead of being on track to reduce emissions by 45% by 2030, emissions are set to increase by close to 11%.

Today, we need an ambition loop for net zero- one that accelerates the pace of global change. Transitioning to a net-zero world is one of the greatest challenges humankind has faced. It calls for nothing less than a complete transformation of how we produce, consume, and move about. The energy sector is the source of around three-quarters of greenhouse gas emissions today and holds the key to averting the worst effects of climate change. Replacing polluting coal, gas and oil-fired power with energy from renewable sources, such as wind or solar, would dramatically reduce carbon emissions.



A growing coalition of countries, cities, businesses and other institutions are pledging to get to net-zero emissions. To date, over 90 countries have set net-zero emissions targets including the world's largest emitters, China, the United States and India. Thousands more regions, cities and companies have set net-zero targets of their own. Yet, commitments made by governments to date fall far short of what is required. Current national climate plans - for 193 Parties to the Paris Agreement taken together - would lead to a sizable increase of almost 11% in global greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, compared to 2010 levels. Getting to net zero requires all governments - first and foremost the biggest emitters - to significantly strengthen their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and take bold, immediate steps towards reducing emissions now.



Money needs to move from funding fossil fuel infrastructure and instead be invested atscale in clean energy. The decisions made by governments and non-state actors today, tomorrow, and each and every day after will determine whether we meet this goal, and whether we meet it in a way that enhances equity, justice, empowers women, and respects Indigenous rights.



Though countries need to take the lead, solving the climate crisis is not up to them alone. Non-state actors-industry, financial institutions, cities and regions -play a critical role in getting the world to net zero no later than 2050. They will either help scale the ambition and action we need to ensure a sustainable planet or elsethey strongly increase the likelihood of failure. The planet cannot afford delays, excuses, or more green washing



Transitioning to a carbon-neutral society in less than three decades means transformational changes in technology, behavior, and markets. Massive levels of investment and new financial instruments are required to deploy renewable energy at scale and develop new technologies for energy efficiency, carbon capture, and carbon storage. Smart policies and economic incentives are needed to shift consumer behavior and accelerate the switch away from fossil fuels.



The transformation towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in electricity supply, industry, transportation and buildings is underway, but needs to move much faster. Electricity supply is most advanced, as the costs of renewable electricity have reduced dramatically. However, the pace of change must increase alongside measures to ensure a just transition and universal energy access.



For buildings, the best available technologies need to be rapidly applied. For industry and transport, zero emission technology needs to be further developed and deployed. To advance the transformation, all sectors need to avoid lock in of new fossil fuel-intensive infrastructure, advance zero-carbon technology and apply it, and pursue behavioral changes.



Focus areas for food systems, which account for about a third of greenhouse gas emissions, include protection of natural ecosystems, demand-side dietary changes, improvements in food production at the farm level and decarbonization of food supply chains. Action in these four areas can reduce projected 2050 food system emissions to around a third of current levels, as opposed to emissions almost doubling if current practices are continued.



Governments can facilitate transformation by reforming subsidies and tax schemes. The private sector can reduce food loss and waste, use renewable energy and develop novel foods that cut down carbon emissions. Individual citizens can change their lifestyles to consume food for environmental sustainability and carbon reduction, which will also bring many health benefits.



What happens in the next decade will be decisive, andthose with the power to do so must act now. Ensuring thatnet zero pledges by corporations, banks and investors,cities and regions deliver ambitious, immediate, andverifiable emissions reductions is critical.The pledge should contain interim targets (includingtargets for 2025, 2030 and 2035) and plans to reachnet zero in line with IPCC or IEA net zero greenhouse gasemissions modelled pathways that limit warming to 1.5�Cwith no or limited overshoot, and with global emissionsdeclining by at least 50% by 2030, reaching net zero by2050 or sooner. net zero must be sustained thereafter.



To get on a least-cost pathway to holding global warming to 1.5�C, emissions must fall by 45 per cent over those envisaged under current policies by 2030. For the 2�C target, a 30 per cent cut is needed. Such massive cuts mean that we need a large-scale, rapid and systemic transformation. Even if we don't meet our 2030 goals, we must strive to get as close as possible to 1.5�C. This means setting up the foundations of a net-zero future: one that will allow us to bring down temperature overshoots and deliver many other social and environmental benefits, like clean air, green jobs and universal energy access.



The writer is a climate change & public health researcher



