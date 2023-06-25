

Promote digital well-being to wean students off internet



While the Internet can provide opportunities for connectivity, excessive online engagement can also lead to social isolation. Students may spend more time interacting with others online than face-to-face, contributing to feelings of loneliness and detachment from real-world relationships.



Online platforms can be breeding grounds for cyberbullying and harassment, including spreading rumours, public shaming, and online threats. Such adverse experiences can significantly impact a student's self-esteem, confidence, and overall mental well-being.

A recent study by Aachol Foundation revealed that around 72.2 per cent of the students had faced mental problems at some point while using the Internet. The surveyed students said that excessive addiction to internet use is ruining their focus on their studies. Around 34.3 per cent of students mentioned that spending time on the Internet has a 'very negative' effect on their everyday life.



The survey mentioned that Internet use hurts family and social relationships. It also revealed that 13.1 per cent of students said using the Internet has made them self-centred. Also, 25.7 per cent of the students mentioned that time is wasted on unnecessary work while using the internet.



Around 58.7 per cent of students do not get enough sleep every night. Among them, 30.4 per cent of students blamed their internet usage entirely for their lack of sleep. Around 32.9 per cent of students view pornography or sexually suggestive content-related websites on the Internet.



The study by Aachol Foundation also revealed that the use of social media has an impact on mental health. 10.4 per cent of the students were disappointed by the success of others. Apart from this, 10.5 per cent of students are jealous of the news of others' success on social media, and 18.7 per cent feel inferior about themselves.



Social media users are influencing the personality of students in various ways. According to survey data, 27 per cent of students lose patience, 26 per cent suddenly get angry, and 27.7 per cent become silent.



The impact of bad news on social media newsfeeds has also been highlighted in this study. Among the participating students, 23.7 per cent are terrified by seeing terrible news or bad news on social media daily, 21.7 per cent suffer from trauma, and more than 37 per cent feel depressed when they remember the terrible news.



Experts opined that to address the negative impact of the Internet or social media on mental health, it is crucial to promote digital well-being and responsible social media usage. This can involve developing strategies for managing screen time, cultivating a healthy online presence, critical evaluation of information, promoting digital literacy, and encouraging open discussions about mental health concerns within families, schools, and communities.



Promoting digital well-being among Bangladeshi students involves fostering a healthy and balanced relationship with digital technologies. Encourage students to set limits on their screen time and establish boundaries for device usage. This includes balancing time spent on educational activities, social interactions, and leisure activities. Encourage regular breaks and offline activities to promote a healthy balance between the virtual and real world.



To teach students the importance of being mindful while using digital devices. Encourage them to be aware of their digital habits, thoughts, and emotions. Mindful technology use involves being present, purposeful, and intentional with digital activities, avoiding mindless scrolling and multitasking.



To promote periodic digital detoxes where students take breaks from digital devices. Encourage activities such as outdoor play, hobbies, reading books, or spending quality time with family and friends without digital distractions. Digital detoxes can help students recharge, reduce stress, and foster a healthier relationship with technology.



Making students aware of tools and features available on devices and apps that promote digital well-being is necessary . For example, many devices and apps offer features like screen time tracking, app usage limits, and notification management. Encourage students to utilize these tools to monitor and control their digital usage effectively.



There is a need to educate students about online safety and the importance of protecting their personal information. Teach them about secure passwords, privacy settings on social media platforms, and the potential risks of sharing sensitive information online. Empower students to be responsible digital citizens and exercise caution while interacting online.



Encourage students to cultivate positive online relationships and promote digital kindness. Teach them about respectful communication, empathy, and the impact of their words and actions in the digital space. Promote healthy online discourse and discourage cyber bullying and online harassment.



Foster digital literacy skills and critical thinking abilities among students. Teach them how to evaluate online information, fact-check sources, and discern between reliable and unreliable content. Help them develop a critical mindset to navigate the digital landscape and make informed decisions online.



Encourage students to prioritize face-to-face interactions and offline relationships. Promote activities that foster social connections, such as group discussions, team projects, and community engagement. Emphasize the importance of building real-world connections alongside online interactions.



Integrate digital well-being and mental health education into the curriculum. Teach students about the potential impact of excessive digital usage on mental health and provide them with coping strategies for managing stress, anxiety, and digital-related challenges.



Engage parents and guardians in promoting digital well-being. Provide resources and workshops that educate them about the importance of balanced technology use and strategies for fostering a healthy digital environment at home.



By implementing these strategies, educators, parents, and the community can work together to promote digital well-being among students, helping them develop a healthy and balanced relationship with technology while prioritizing their overall well-being.



The writer is a researcher and development worker



