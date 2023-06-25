

Jute cultivation increases at Bagmara



A total of 16 unions and two municipalities of the upazila have been brought under jute.



A visit on Monday found vast jute fields including Rasul Mia's 10 bighas in Kamarkhali Village at Goalkandi Union. Rasul Mia said, he has taken this decision for getting good yield and price of jute in the last year.

Hafiz Sardar, grower of Konabaria Village at Hamirkutsa Union, said, he has cultivated jute on five bigha land.



Jabbar Mandal, a farmer of Shutki Gacha on the Atrai River bank at Jhikra Union, has been worried about protection of his three and a half bigha jute fields because the embankment of this part of the river is very weak. Upstream hilly tide yearly breaches the embankment submerging jute fields. He demanded permanent dam through the Water Development Board (WDB).



According to sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension-Bagmara, the jute has been cultivated on 5 thousand and 882 hectares (ha) of land in the upazila against last year's 4 thousand and 519 ha.



Upazila Agriculture Officer Abdur Razzak said, in the current season, two varieties of jute, Tosa GRO-524 (Indian) and Masteo-9897 have been farmed at Bagmara. Due to insufficient rain, jute farmers have suffered a bit, he added.



He further said, the jute cultivation has been quite good with adequate irrigation. He also assured jute growers of all necessary assistance.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, June 24: This season jute has been cultivated at a large scale in Bagmara Upazila of the district in recent years.A total of 16 unions and two municipalities of the upazila have been brought under jute.A visit on Monday found vast jute fields including Rasul Mia's 10 bighas in Kamarkhali Village at Goalkandi Union. Rasul Mia said, he has taken this decision for getting good yield and price of jute in the last year.Hafiz Sardar, grower of Konabaria Village at Hamirkutsa Union, said, he has cultivated jute on five bigha land.Jabbar Mandal, a farmer of Shutki Gacha on the Atrai River bank at Jhikra Union, has been worried about protection of his three and a half bigha jute fields because the embankment of this part of the river is very weak. Upstream hilly tide yearly breaches the embankment submerging jute fields. He demanded permanent dam through the Water Development Board (WDB).According to sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension-Bagmara, the jute has been cultivated on 5 thousand and 882 hectares (ha) of land in the upazila against last year's 4 thousand and 519 ha.Upazila Agriculture Officer Abdur Razzak said, in the current season, two varieties of jute, Tosa GRO-524 (Indian) and Masteo-9897 have been farmed at Bagmara. Due to insufficient rain, jute farmers have suffered a bit, he added.He further said, the jute cultivation has been quite good with adequate irrigation. He also assured jute growers of all necessary assistance.