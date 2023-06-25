Agricultural fair ends at Fulbari





FULBARI, DINAJPUR, June 24: The closing ceremony of three-day-long agricultural fair was held in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Fulbari Upazila Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) organized a discussion and prize distribution programme on the fair premises on the occasion of the closing of the programme.

Fulbari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Muhammad Wasikul Islam presided over the discussion where Agriculture Officer Rumman Akter, DAE Officer Shahanur Islam and Engineer Mizanur Rahman, among others, spoke.

