Power supply issue discussed in Natore





The view-exchange meeting was organized in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) office in the district town.

BERC Chairman Md Nurul Amin said, there will be no problem in power supply in future as 24 megawatt electricity will be added to the national grid from Roopur Power Plant in the next year.

There were some problems in the power production in the country due to halt to raw materials import, but this problem will go away very soon, he added.

DC Md Abu Naser Bhuiyan presided over the meeting.

BERC chief further said, they give importance to gas inquiry in the country to reduce import from abroad, and have won a vast area of maritime zone under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Oil and gas can be collected a lot from the sea if inquiry is conducted properly, he said again.

He disclosed, the price of 12-kh LPG will be adjusted in the next month. People of the country may use gas in fair price, the BERC head maintained.



NATORE, June 24: Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) chairman held a view-exchange meeting with stakeholders of power supply in the district on Friday.The view-exchange meeting was organized in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) office in the district town.BERC Chairman Md Nurul Amin said, there will be no problem in power supply in future as 24 megawatt electricity will be added to the national grid from Roopur Power Plant in the next year.There were some problems in the power production in the country due to halt to raw materials import, but this problem will go away very soon, he added.DC Md Abu Naser Bhuiyan presided over the meeting.Among others, Superintendent of Police Saifur Rahaman, officers and employees of private and government electric supply centres, traders of gas, fuel and oil supply, and officers of related entities were present.BERC chief further said, they give importance to gas inquiry in the country to reduce import from abroad, and have won a vast area of maritime zone under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Oil and gas can be collected a lot from the sea if inquiry is conducted properly, he said again.He disclosed, the price of 12-kh LPG will be adjusted in the next month. People of the country may use gas in fair price, the BERC head maintained.