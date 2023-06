SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ, June 24: A schoolboy died after being bitten by a snake in Sreenagar Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Nasim, 8, son of Md Rahmatullah, a resident of Brahmanpaisa Village in the upazila.

Locals said a poisonous snake bit the boy's hand while he was sitting near the door of their house at around 8 pm on Thursday.

Family members rescued him and rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.



