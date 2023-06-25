30 detained on different charges in 9 dists





GAZIPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in drive, arrested a convict, who was sentenced to life-term of imprisonment for killing his wife in 2004, from the district on Friday night.

The arrested is Ansar Ali, 45, son of late Abbas Ali of Bhagbanpur Village of Sadullapur Upazila in Gaibandha District.

RAB-13 in Gaibandha Camp Flight Lt Mahmud Bashir Ahmed has informed the matter through a press release.

He said members of RAB-13 and RAB-1, in a joint drive, arrested Ansar from Kamar Jhuri Madhdhapara area of Gazipur on Friday night. On September 24 in 2004, Ansar strangled his wife to death over family dispute.

The court sentenced him to life-term of imprisonment. The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he had to serve six more months in jail.

The court also issued arrest warrant against Ansar in this regard.

Following this, the elite force members arrested him on Friday night.

Legal action will be taken in this regard, the RAB official added.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Members of RAB, in separate drives, arrested two persons and recovered two foreign pistols, three magazines, five rounds of bullet and 10.4 kg of hemp from their possession on Friday.

The arrestees are: Kanak Kumar, 25, a resident of Naogaon District, and Md Lutfar Rahman Bhodu, 55, of Chapainawabganj District.

RAB sources said acting on a tip-off, an operation team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj Camp conducted a drive in Digram intersection under Godagari Upazila of the district at around 4:05 pm on Friday, and arrested Kanak Kumar with two foreign pistols, three magazines and five round of bullet.

On the other hand, another team of RAB-5 conducted a drive in Mission intersection under Rohanpur Union of Gomastapur Upazila in Chapainawabganj District at around 8 pm, and arrested Lutfar Rahman along with 10.4 kg of hemp.

Later on, the elite force members handed over the arrestees to the PS concerned after filing of two separate cases against them, the RAB sources added.

RAJSHAHI: Eight people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 7 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrested persons, five had arrest warrant and two were arrested due to drug inclination.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested persons, the RMP official added.

On the other hand, police detained a local leader of Awami League (AL) from an election officer's house in the city early Monday.

The detained man is Mir Ishtiaq Ahmed Limon. He is the organising secretary of Rajshahi Metropolitan Unit of AL.

After the news spread, supporters of rival candidate gathered in front of election officer Abud Hossain's house. Later on, police detained Limon from the scene.

Limon is the nephew of Abdul Hamid Sarker, a councillor candidate of Ward No. 22 in the city for the city corporation election.

At around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Limon along with another person went to the election officer's house with a bag of money, said police quoting locals.

Hearing the news, locals gathered in front of the house. AL leaders and activists also went there later.

But election officer Abul Hossain denied the matter of money. He said Limon came here to known about the election condition.

JHENIDAH: A JMB man, who was sentenced to life-term of imprisonment for carrying out serial bomb blasts in the district on August 17 in 2005, was arrested from Tejgaon area in Dhaka on Thursday night.

According to court sources and law enforcers, the convict carried out bomb attacks in several places including at the district judge's court on August 17, 2005.

After the bomb attack, Tuhin Reza, the convict, took shelter at a camp of JMB, a militant group banned by the government later on.

On February 27 in 2006, a court in the district awarded capital punishment to the arrested and 20 others for carrying out the bomb attacks.

Following an appeal, the High Court, later, commuted the sentence of 14 including Tuhin to life-term of imprisonment and acquitted seven others.

Tuhin, later, came to Dhaka and started living in different areas. In 2021, he rented a house in Tejgaon area and started working as a video editor of a private organisation.

RAB-3 Commanding Officer Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed said in a press briefing that acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Tejgaon Rail Gate area on Thursday night, and arrested Tuhin Reza, who had been hiding for about 18 years.

SYLHET: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a convict, who was sentenced to death for killing a rickshaw-puller in 2015, from the district on Wednesday night after 8 years.

The arrested person is Md Shafikul Islam, 26.

RAB-3 Senior Assistant Superintend of Police Farzana Haque said on September 10, 2015, the deceased Shamim was returning home. The convict Shafikul and his associates obstructed his way at that time.

They attacked on Shamim there and hacked him indiscriminately and after setting the deceased on fire, which left Shamim critically injured.

Critically injured Shamim was then rescued and taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Later on, he died at around 2 am on his way to the DMCH.

The next day, uncle of the deceased filed a murder case against the accused with the Kishoreganj Sadar PS in this regard.

On Wednesday night, based on information members of RAB-3 and RAB-9, in a joint drive, arrested Shafikul from Airport PS area in Sylhet District, the RAB official added.

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Police rescued a 12-year-boy, who was reportedly abducted five days back, and arrested four alleged kidnappers from a hill in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The abducted boy was identified as Khairul Amin, son of Md Yunus of Moulavibazar area of Naikhangkhali in Teknaf Upazila. He is a student of Islamic Azia Faizul Ulm Hifza Khana.

The arrestees are: Battery-run auto-rickshaw driver Md Alam, 27, and his associates Ahmed Hosen, 52, Md Parvez, 20, and Aziza Khatun. All of them are the residents of Nhila Union in Teknaf Upazila.

Inspector of Teknaf PS Md Abdul Halim said Khairul rented an auto-rickshaw of Alam for Nhila Bazar to visit his friend Farhad.

But Alam took one of his associates Ahmed on the vehicle. Later on, they took Khairul to Rangikhali hills and tied his hands and leg with a rope. They called Khairul's mother over phone then and demanded Tk 6 lakh as ransom money.

The victim's family informed the matter to the law enforcers but the kidnappers could not be caught because they changed their location repeatedly. With the help of locals, police conducted several drives in that area, and arrested auto-rickshaw driver Alam on Tuesday night.

According to his given information, police, in a drive, rescued the child but the other kidnappers fled the scene, said the official, adding that they also arrested three people in this connection. He said the law enforcers continued their drives to nab the other accused involved in the abduction.

NOAKHALI: Nine people including eight members of a juvenile gang have been detained on different charges in separate drives in Begumganj Upazila of the district in two days.

The Anti Terrorism Unit (ATU) of Police claimed to have arrested a member of banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam from Begumganj Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Mahbubur Rahman Mahbub, 38.

Aslam Khan, superintendent (media) of ATU, said a team of ATU arrested Mahbubur Rahman Mahbub from Chowrasta area of Begumganj Upazila at around 9:30 pm on Tuesday.

The arrestee along with some others had been carrying out militant and anti-state activities for a long time, the ATU official added.

On the other hand, DB Police arrested eight members of a juvenile gang along with local weapons from Begumganj Upazila in the district on Monday evening.

The arrested persons are: Saimun Hasan Pias, 16, son of Bahar Uddin, a resident of Gonipur area; Rahat Rahman Nirab, 15, son of Belayet Hossain, Jobayer Hossain, 17, son of Hossain Helal, Meraj Hossain, 17, son of Delwar Hossain, Arafat Bijoy, 16, son of Dwin Islam, and Omayer Hossain, 18, son of Chand Mia, residents of Nazirpur area under Chowmuhani Municipality; Sagar Hossain Ripon, 17, son of Babul of Ramjan Bibi area under Eklashpur Union; and Yasin Arafat Siam, 17, son of Sala Uddin of Mir Warishpur Union in Begumganj Upazila.

DB Police sources said on information that two juvenile gangs equipped with local weapons taking preparation for a clash over establishing supremacy in the area, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Begumganj Textile Engineering School and College Helipad area at Alipur under Chowmuhani Municipality of the upazila in the evening, and arrested eight of them.

After filing of a case with Begumganj PS, the arrested were produced before a court on Tuesday.

Superintend of Police in Noakhali Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the matter.

KALIHATI, TANGAIL: Police, in a drive, arrested three members of an inter-district robbers' gang from Kalihati Upazila of the district on Tuesday after robbing a passenger-laden bus.

The arrested persons are: Ruhul Amin, 30, son of Mannan, hails from Kanthalia Upazila of Jhalakati; Mizanur Rahman, 32, son of Miju Mia, from Mirzapur Upazila in Tangail; and Sohan Ahmed, 30, son of Sazzad Hossain, a resident of Sadar Upazila in Jamalpur District.

Tangail District Traffic Police Sergeant Mushfiq said a gang of robbers looted valuables from the passengers of a Jamalpur-bound bus of 'SA Travels' and tried to flee the scene. At that time, one of the passengers informed the matter to police through calling the National Emergency Number 999.

On information, a team of the law enforcers rushed to the Mymensingh Link Road on the Dhaka-Bangabandhu Bridge highway in the afternoon, and arrested three of the robbers while others managed to flee.

However, some of the looted valuables and Tk 50,000 in cash were also recovered from their possession during the drive at that time.

After filing of a case against the trio, the arrested persons were handed over to Kalihati PS, the traffic police sergeant added.

Kalihati PS OC Molla Azizur Rahman confirmed the matter, adding that necessary steps will be taken against the arrested persons and the law enforcers are trying to arrest the other robbers of the gang.

CUMILLA: A fugitive convict, who was sentenced to death for killing his wife over dowry, was arrested from the district recently after a long 20 years.

The arrested convict is Bachchu Hawlader, 45. He is a resident of in Gosairhat area of Shariatpur District.

RAB-3 Commander (CO) Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed said members of RAB-3 and RAB-11, in joint operation, arrested Bachchu from Chandina area of the district recently.

Earlier, Bachchu beat up his wife her over dowry in Gosairhat area of Shariatpur District on August 19 in 2003, leaving her dead on the spot.

A murder case was filed with the PS concerned in this connection on the next day. But Bachchu went into hiding since the case was filed.

After a long procedure, a court in Shariatpur sentenced Bachchu to death on August 1 in 2018.

Later on, the elite force members of RAB-3 and RAB-11 conducted a joint drive in Chandina area of the district recently, and arrested Bachchu.

However, legal action will be taken against the arrested person, the RAB official official added.

A total of 30 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in nine districts- Gazipur, Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Jhenidah, Sylhet, Cox's Bazar, Noakhali, Tangail and Cumilla, in recent times.GAZIPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in drive, arrested a convict, who was sentenced to life-term of imprisonment for killing his wife in 2004, from the district on Friday night.The arrested is Ansar Ali, 45, son of late Abbas Ali of Bhagbanpur Village of Sadullapur Upazila in Gaibandha District.RAB-13 in Gaibandha Camp Flight Lt Mahmud Bashir Ahmed has informed the matter through a press release.He said members of RAB-13 and RAB-1, in a joint drive, arrested Ansar from Kamar Jhuri Madhdhapara area of Gazipur on Friday night. On September 24 in 2004, Ansar strangled his wife to death over family dispute.A case was filed against him with the Sadullapur Police Station (PS) the next day. Ansar had remained absconding since the trial began.The court sentenced him to life-term of imprisonment. The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he had to serve six more months in jail.The court also issued arrest warrant against Ansar in this regard.Following this, the elite force members arrested him on Friday night.Legal action will be taken in this regard, the RAB official added.CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Members of RAB, in separate drives, arrested two persons and recovered two foreign pistols, three magazines, five rounds of bullet and 10.4 kg of hemp from their possession on Friday.The arrestees are: Kanak Kumar, 25, a resident of Naogaon District, and Md Lutfar Rahman Bhodu, 55, of Chapainawabganj District.RAB sources said acting on a tip-off, an operation team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj Camp conducted a drive in Digram intersection under Godagari Upazila of the district at around 4:05 pm on Friday, and arrested Kanak Kumar with two foreign pistols, three magazines and five round of bullet.On the other hand, another team of RAB-5 conducted a drive in Mission intersection under Rohanpur Union of Gomastapur Upazila in Chapainawabganj District at around 8 pm, and arrested Lutfar Rahman along with 10.4 kg of hemp.Later on, the elite force members handed over the arrestees to the PS concerned after filing of two separate cases against them, the RAB sources added.RAJSHAHI: Eight people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 7 people on various charges in the city.Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.Among the arrested persons, five had arrest warrant and two were arrested due to drug inclination.However, legal action has been taken against those arrested persons, the RMP official added.On the other hand, police detained a local leader of Awami League (AL) from an election officer's house in the city early Monday.The detained man is Mir Ishtiaq Ahmed Limon. He is the organising secretary of Rajshahi Metropolitan Unit of AL.After the news spread, supporters of rival candidate gathered in front of election officer Abud Hossain's house. Later on, police detained Limon from the scene.Limon is the nephew of Abdul Hamid Sarker, a councillor candidate of Ward No. 22 in the city for the city corporation election.At around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Limon along with another person went to the election officer's house with a bag of money, said police quoting locals.Hearing the news, locals gathered in front of the house. AL leaders and activists also went there later.But election officer Abul Hossain denied the matter of money. He said Limon came here to known about the election condition.JHENIDAH: A JMB man, who was sentenced to life-term of imprisonment for carrying out serial bomb blasts in the district on August 17 in 2005, was arrested from Tejgaon area in Dhaka on Thursday night.According to court sources and law enforcers, the convict carried out bomb attacks in several places including at the district judge's court on August 17, 2005.After the bomb attack, Tuhin Reza, the convict, took shelter at a camp of JMB, a militant group banned by the government later on.On February 27 in 2006, a court in the district awarded capital punishment to the arrested and 20 others for carrying out the bomb attacks.Following an appeal, the High Court, later, commuted the sentence of 14 including Tuhin to life-term of imprisonment and acquitted seven others.Tuhin, later, came to Dhaka and started living in different areas. In 2021, he rented a house in Tejgaon area and started working as a video editor of a private organisation.RAB-3 Commanding Officer Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed said in a press briefing that acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Tejgaon Rail Gate area on Thursday night, and arrested Tuhin Reza, who had been hiding for about 18 years.SYLHET: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a convict, who was sentenced to death for killing a rickshaw-puller in 2015, from the district on Wednesday night after 8 years.The arrested person is Md Shafikul Islam, 26.RAB-3 Senior Assistant Superintend of Police Farzana Haque said on September 10, 2015, the deceased Shamim was returning home. The convict Shafikul and his associates obstructed his way at that time.They attacked on Shamim there and hacked him indiscriminately and after setting the deceased on fire, which left Shamim critically injured.Critically injured Shamim was then rescued and taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Later on, he died at around 2 am on his way to the DMCH.The next day, uncle of the deceased filed a murder case against the accused with the Kishoreganj Sadar PS in this regard.On Wednesday night, based on information members of RAB-3 and RAB-9, in a joint drive, arrested Shafikul from Airport PS area in Sylhet District, the RAB official added.TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Police rescued a 12-year-boy, who was reportedly abducted five days back, and arrested four alleged kidnappers from a hill in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The abducted boy was identified as Khairul Amin, son of Md Yunus of Moulavibazar area of Naikhangkhali in Teknaf Upazila. He is a student of Islamic Azia Faizul Ulm Hifza Khana.The arrestees are: Battery-run auto-rickshaw driver Md Alam, 27, and his associates Ahmed Hosen, 52, Md Parvez, 20, and Aziza Khatun. All of them are the residents of Nhila Union in Teknaf Upazila.Inspector of Teknaf PS Md Abdul Halim said Khairul rented an auto-rickshaw of Alam for Nhila Bazar to visit his friend Farhad.But Alam took one of his associates Ahmed on the vehicle. Later on, they took Khairul to Rangikhali hills and tied his hands and leg with a rope. They called Khairul's mother over phone then and demanded Tk 6 lakh as ransom money.The victim's family informed the matter to the law enforcers but the kidnappers could not be caught because they changed their location repeatedly. With the help of locals, police conducted several drives in that area, and arrested auto-rickshaw driver Alam on Tuesday night.According to his given information, police, in a drive, rescued the child but the other kidnappers fled the scene, said the official, adding that they also arrested three people in this connection. He said the law enforcers continued their drives to nab the other accused involved in the abduction.NOAKHALI: Nine people including eight members of a juvenile gang have been detained on different charges in separate drives in Begumganj Upazila of the district in two days.The Anti Terrorism Unit (ATU) of Police claimed to have arrested a member of banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam from Begumganj Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.The arrested person is Mahbubur Rahman Mahbub, 38.Aslam Khan, superintendent (media) of ATU, said a team of ATU arrested Mahbubur Rahman Mahbub from Chowrasta area of Begumganj Upazila at around 9:30 pm on Tuesday.The arrestee along with some others had been carrying out militant and anti-state activities for a long time, the ATU official added.On the other hand, DB Police arrested eight members of a juvenile gang along with local weapons from Begumganj Upazila in the district on Monday evening.The arrested persons are: Saimun Hasan Pias, 16, son of Bahar Uddin, a resident of Gonipur area; Rahat Rahman Nirab, 15, son of Belayet Hossain, Jobayer Hossain, 17, son of Hossain Helal, Meraj Hossain, 17, son of Delwar Hossain, Arafat Bijoy, 16, son of Dwin Islam, and Omayer Hossain, 18, son of Chand Mia, residents of Nazirpur area under Chowmuhani Municipality; Sagar Hossain Ripon, 17, son of Babul of Ramjan Bibi area under Eklashpur Union; and Yasin Arafat Siam, 17, son of Sala Uddin of Mir Warishpur Union in Begumganj Upazila.DB Police sources said on information that two juvenile gangs equipped with local weapons taking preparation for a clash over establishing supremacy in the area, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Begumganj Textile Engineering School and College Helipad area at Alipur under Chowmuhani Municipality of the upazila in the evening, and arrested eight of them.After filing of a case with Begumganj PS, the arrested were produced before a court on Tuesday.Superintend of Police in Noakhali Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the matter.KALIHATI, TANGAIL: Police, in a drive, arrested three members of an inter-district robbers' gang from Kalihati Upazila of the district on Tuesday after robbing a passenger-laden bus.The arrested persons are: Ruhul Amin, 30, son of Mannan, hails from Kanthalia Upazila of Jhalakati; Mizanur Rahman, 32, son of Miju Mia, from Mirzapur Upazila in Tangail; and Sohan Ahmed, 30, son of Sazzad Hossain, a resident of Sadar Upazila in Jamalpur District.Tangail District Traffic Police Sergeant Mushfiq said a gang of robbers looted valuables from the passengers of a Jamalpur-bound bus of 'SA Travels' and tried to flee the scene. At that time, one of the passengers informed the matter to police through calling the National Emergency Number 999.On information, a team of the law enforcers rushed to the Mymensingh Link Road on the Dhaka-Bangabandhu Bridge highway in the afternoon, and arrested three of the robbers while others managed to flee.However, some of the looted valuables and Tk 50,000 in cash were also recovered from their possession during the drive at that time.After filing of a case against the trio, the arrested persons were handed over to Kalihati PS, the traffic police sergeant added.Kalihati PS OC Molla Azizur Rahman confirmed the matter, adding that necessary steps will be taken against the arrested persons and the law enforcers are trying to arrest the other robbers of the gang.CUMILLA: A fugitive convict, who was sentenced to death for killing his wife over dowry, was arrested from the district recently after a long 20 years.The arrested convict is Bachchu Hawlader, 45. He is a resident of in Gosairhat area of Shariatpur District.RAB-3 Commander (CO) Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed said members of RAB-3 and RAB-11, in joint operation, arrested Bachchu from Chandina area of the district recently.Earlier, Bachchu beat up his wife her over dowry in Gosairhat area of Shariatpur District on August 19 in 2003, leaving her dead on the spot.A murder case was filed with the PS concerned in this connection on the next day. But Bachchu went into hiding since the case was filed.After a long procedure, a court in Shariatpur sentenced Bachchu to death on August 1 in 2018.Later on, the elite force members of RAB-3 and RAB-11 conducted a joint drive in Chandina area of the district recently, and arrested Bachchu.However, legal action will be taken against the arrested person, the RAB official official added.