Erosion set to devour school bulding at Chilmari CHILMARI, KURIGRAM, June 24: The remaining part of Dakkhin Khawria School & College in Chilmari Upazila of the district is likely to go into the Brahmaputra River any time as erosion is continuing.





The school building came under erosion attack on Sunday morning. Locals said, now the erosion has gained severity, and it can devour the Bhaban fully.







In the last two years, geo bags were dumped for protecting the Bhaban from erosion. Since the last year, the academic activities have been run in a new place.





In financial year 2017-18, Education Engineering Department constructed the four-storey Bhaban at about Tk 74 lakh. In 202o, the Bhaban was handed over to the school authorities.





Managing Committee President of the institution Md Delwar Hossain said, academic activities were relocated to new place amid erosion severity. There were some articles in the Bhaban. After breaking in the last year the river was far away. We thought that the Bhanan would remain protected. But last two days' water swelling has caused the erosion again. On Sunday a part of the Bhaban got into the river. The remaining is likely to go into its bed. It has been informed to Kurigram District Education Officer."







College Principal Jahirul Islam Mandal said, this is the only secondary and higher secondary educational institution at Nayarhat Union having over 500 students. "We became very delighted after getting the Bhaban. But due to erosion this delight has turned pain. We are facing class room crisis in shifted place. If new is built, students will be facilitated."







Low-lying areas of Nayarhat, Chilmari and Ostomirchar unions have been flooded. Chairmen of these unions said, though low areas have been inundated living houses are yet to be submerged.