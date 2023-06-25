Three arrested in rape cases in three districts





CUMILLA: Police arrested the principal of a madrasa on charge of raping a female student in Burichang Upazila of the district.

The arrested man is Hafez Maulana Mufti Shariful Islam, son of Mohammad Ali of Gopalsar Village under Adarsha Sadar Upazila in the district. He is the principal of Moynamati Model Madrasa at Farijpur in Maynamati Union of Burichang Upazila.

According to the case statement, the victim, a fifth grader, is a residential student of the madrasa. On June 14, the principal intruded the room of the victim, and violated her there. Shariful Islam also threatened the girl not to disclose the matter to anyone.

Later on, the girl's family members rescued the victim and admitted her to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.

Following this, police arrested the accused recently.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Md Ismail Hossain confirmed the matter.

LALMONIRHAT: Police arrested a young man reportedly for raping a college student in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The arrested person is Shoaib Sarkar Sajib, 19, a resident of Ambari Airport area under the upazila.

According to the case statement, Sajib developed a relationship with the girl two years back, posing as a member of the air force. On Saturday evening, Sajib called the girl to meet him in the airport area. After they met, he along with his two friends took her to a field next to the airport area, and violated her.

Lalmonirhat Sadar PS OC Ershadul Alam said police rescued the victim after receiving a phone call from National Emergency Service 999 and admitted her to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital.

Later on, Sajib was arrested on Monday evening in a case filed by the victim's sister, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: An elderly man was arrested for raping a seven-year-old child in Assam Colony area in the city recently.

The arrested person is Rashid Sarder, 64, son of Mithu Sarder of Munshiganj in Dhaka. He lives in Assam Colony area under Chandrima PS in the city.

Chandrima PS OC Rafiqul Islam said Rashid tried to rape the child, 7, on June 17.

Hearing the child's scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police through the national emergency number 999. Later on, police rescued the child and arrested Rashid with the help of locals.

