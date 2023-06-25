Grass cultivation on the rise at Kaliganj

Video
Home Countryside

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Our Correspondent

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, June 24: Livestock farm owners are becoming interested in growing grass in Kaliganj Upazila of the district.

The grass farming has begun in the upazila amid high-cost fodder crisis.

According to field sources, most local farmers have started to grow grass on lower-yielding lands, house premises, pond banks, fallow lands and along road sides.   After meeting own demands, they are selling surpluses to other farms, and they are benefitting. Both milk production and cattle farming are on the rise at Kaliganj. 
 
According to sources at the Department of Livestock Services (DoLS)-Kaliganj and Veterinary Hospital, rich species grass has been cultivated on 31.69 acres of lands in seven unions and one municipality with a total of grass production of 29,017-tonne. As permanent grasses, Napier Parchung-1, Jambu, Para and Napier species are cultivated at Kaliganj. Besides, as seasonal grasses, maize, grass pea and black gram pulse are cultivated.
A quinquagenarian grower of Jamalpur Village Md Farid Morol said, "I have farmed Napier Parchung -1 on pond banks and plains. After meeting my farm demand, surplus grass is sold to other farm owners. I am making good earning."

A quadragenarian of Chupair Village under Jamalpur Union Md Mostafa Molla said, "I have cows and farm. I have grown grass to meet their feed demand. I have farmed 10 species of grass on about five bighas in seven places. I will also include any new type of grass. I am spreading grass species on quality basis."

A tricenarian grower of Gollartek of the same union Jahangir Alam said, "In fact I grow cow. I have two cow farms. It was getting me hard to manage high-cost feed, such as straw. In a compelling condition, taking advice from local DoLS Office, I have farmed grass on 2 bighas in three places. Grass cultivation does not need pesticide and chemical fertiliser. I hope to make profit by selling surplus grass."

Abu Nayem, community extension agent of Animal Protein Development project under the upazila DolS and the Veterinary Hospital, said, "In the backdrop of high cost fodder, we are advising farms to grow grass on fallow lands, house premises and road sides." Farmers are becoming interested in this, he added.

Upazila DoLS Officer Dr Yusuf Habib said, green grass promotes cow growth and improves anti-biotic capacity. With successful farming of rich species grass, the animal feed dependency will come down, the official maintained.


