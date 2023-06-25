Five people found dead in five dists





BRAHMANBARIA: The body of a teenage boy was recovered from the Titas River in Sarail Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Fire Service personnel recovered his body from the river at around 11:30 am after he went missing in the Dharanti Beel on Friday while catching fish.

The deceased was identified as Robi Hossain, 17, son of Jalil Mia, a resident of Dharanti Village under Kalikaccha Union in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sarail Police Station (PS) Md Tariqul said Robi along with his brother went to catch fish in the Dharanti Beel of the area adjacent to the Titas River on Friday night. At one stage of fishing, Robi went missing the water body.

The body was, later, sent to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Necessary steps would be taken in this regard following the complaint from the deceased's family members, the SI added.

JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI: A young man, who jumped into a river to escape from police in Jaldhaka Upazila of the district on Thursday night, found dead in the Charalkata River on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam, son of late Nasir Uddin, a resident of Tenganmari Pasharipara area in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, Jahangir along with others was gambling on the bank of the Charalkata River on Thursday night. On information, a team of the law enforcers raided the area. Jahangir jumped into the river when police tried to catch him, and went missing there.

Later on, locals saw his body floating on water in the river on Friday evening and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police rushed to the scene and have recovered the body of Jahangir from the river.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jaldhaka PS Muktarul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that legal procedures were under process in this regard.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a housewife from a pond in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rabeya Khatun, 25, a resident of Foujdar Para Village under Jhikra Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Rabeya had been missing since Thursday night.

Later on, the family members spotted her unconscious body in a pond next to the house and rescued her. They, later, took the woman to Bagmara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Rabeya dead.

Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family members said Rabeya might have drowned in the pond while bathing in it.

Bagmara PS OC Aminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.

GAFARGAON, MYMSNINGH: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her residence in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Maimuna Akter Rupa, 22, wife of Aminul Islam, a resident of Kharuabarail Village under Rawna Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the hanging body of the woman at night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

It was assumed that the woman might have committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in the evening.

Gafargaon PS OC Faruk Ahmed confirmed the incident.

RAJBARI: The body of a missing schoolboy was recovered from the Padma River after 33 hours he went missing in Canal Ghat area under Goalanda Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Robin, 11, son of Md Rafiq, a resident of Nuru Mandaler Para area under Daulatdia Union of the upazila. He was a fifth grader at Baro Singa Government Primary School.

Locals said child Robin went to take a bath along with his friends in the river near his maternal house in the Canal Ghat area on Tuesday morning. At that time, Robin drowned in the water.

On information, fire service personnel and diving team started rescue operation.

Later on, the body of the schoolboy was recovered and handed over to the family at around 6 pm.

Goalanda Upazila Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Abdur Rahman confirmed the matter.



Five people including two women and a schoolboy have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Brahmanbaria, Nilphamari, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Rajbari, in four days.BRAHMANBARIA: The body of a teenage boy was recovered from the Titas River in Sarail Upazila of the district on Saturday.Fire Service personnel recovered his body from the river at around 11:30 am after he went missing in the Dharanti Beel on Friday while catching fish.The deceased was identified as Robi Hossain, 17, son of Jalil Mia, a resident of Dharanti Village under Kalikaccha Union in the upazila.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sarail Police Station (PS) Md Tariqul said Robi along with his brother went to catch fish in the Dharanti Beel of the area adjacent to the Titas River on Friday night. At one stage of fishing, Robi went missing the water body.On information, a team from the local Fire Service Station rushed there and conducted a drive to find Robi. Later on, they found the body of the teenager from the Titas River at around 11:30 am on Saturday and recovered it.The body was, later, sent to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Necessary steps would be taken in this regard following the complaint from the deceased's family members, the SI added.JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI: A young man, who jumped into a river to escape from police in Jaldhaka Upazila of the district on Thursday night, found dead in the Charalkata River on Friday evening.The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam, son of late Nasir Uddin, a resident of Tenganmari Pasharipara area in the upazila.According to police and local sources, Jahangir along with others was gambling on the bank of the Charalkata River on Thursday night. On information, a team of the law enforcers raided the area. Jahangir jumped into the river when police tried to catch him, and went missing there.Later on, locals saw his body floating on water in the river on Friday evening and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police rushed to the scene and have recovered the body of Jahangir from the river.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jaldhaka PS Muktarul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that legal procedures were under process in this regard.BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a housewife from a pond in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Friday morning.The deceased was identified as Rabeya Khatun, 25, a resident of Foujdar Para Village under Jhikra Union in the upazila.Local and the deceased's family sources said Rabeya had been missing since Thursday night.Later on, the family members spotted her unconscious body in a pond next to the house and rescued her. They, later, took the woman to Bagmara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Rabeya dead.Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The deceased's family members said Rabeya might have drowned in the pond while bathing in it.Bagmara PS OC Aminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.GAFARGAON, MYMSNINGH: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her residence in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.The deceased was identified as Maimuna Akter Rupa, 22, wife of Aminul Islam, a resident of Kharuabarail Village under Rawna Union in the upazila.Police sources said locals spotted the hanging body of the woman at night and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.It was assumed that the woman might have committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in the evening.Gafargaon PS OC Faruk Ahmed confirmed the incident.RAJBARI: The body of a missing schoolboy was recovered from the Padma River after 33 hours he went missing in Canal Ghat area under Goalanda Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Robin, 11, son of Md Rafiq, a resident of Nuru Mandaler Para area under Daulatdia Union of the upazila. He was a fifth grader at Baro Singa Government Primary School.Locals said child Robin went to take a bath along with his friends in the river near his maternal house in the Canal Ghat area on Tuesday morning. At that time, Robin drowned in the water.On information, fire service personnel and diving team started rescue operation.Later on, the body of the schoolboy was recovered and handed over to the family at around 6 pm.Goalanda Upazila Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Abdur Rahman confirmed the matter.