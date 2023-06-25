Video
Sunday, 25 June, 2023, 8:51 PM
Home Countryside

Two electrocuted in Mymensingh, Dinajpur

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondents

Two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Dinajpur, on Thursday.
HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: A man was electrocuted in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Dulal Mia, 35, a resident of Gobrakura Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Dulal Mia came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was walking near an electric trap which was made for repelling elephants. He died on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haluaghat Police Station (PS) Sumon Chandra Roy confirmed the incident.
CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A man was electrocuted in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The incident took place in Sukhipir Baniapara area of Nanderai Village under Abdulpur Union in the upazila at around 2:45 pm.
The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam, 45, son of late Wahed Ali, a resident of the area.
Local sources said Rafiqul came in contact with live electric wire at noon while he was repairing an electric line in the house, which left him critically injured.
The family members rescued him and took to Chirirbandar Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.
Chirirbandar PS OC Md Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident.


