Three drown in Patuakhali, Panchagarh, Lalmonirhat

Two teenage boys and a minor child drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Patuakhali, Panchagarh and Lalmonirhat, in three days.PATUAKHALI: A schoolboy drowned in a lake in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.The deceased was identified as Jayanta Saha, son of Zadab Saha, a resident of Charpara area in the upazila. He was a ninth grader at Government Jubilee High School.It was known that the boy went missing in a lake adjacent to the old jail in the town at around 2 pm while he was taking bath in it along with his friends.Locals rescued him from the lake and took to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.However, claiming the death as a mystery, family of the deceased said that Jayanta knew how to swim and depth of the lake was not too deep. They demanded to analyze CCTV footage of the surrounding area.Patuakhali Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sajedul Islam said on information, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy."We are analyzing the CCTV footage of the area. His friends are being questioned in this connection. The actual cause behind the death will be known after getting the autopsy report," the ASP added.PANCHAGARH: A minor child drowned in a pond in Boda Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Md Alif, 8, son of Shahjahan Islam, a resident of Chengmari Village under Chandanbari Union in the upazila. According to local sources, the boy fell down into a pond next to his house in the afternoon while he was playing near its bank with friends.He was rescued and taken to Boda Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT: A teenage boy drowned in the Saniajan River in Patgram Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as Raju Hossain, 17, son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Dalalpara Village under Fakirpara Union in Hatibandha Upazila of the district.According to local sources, Raju along with his two friends was travelling in Saniajan River adjacent to Jamgram Motahar Hossain Bazar under Baura Union in Patgram Upazila at noon by a banana-made raft. At one stage, the raft overturned after it hit a pile of water hyacinth in the river. Although his two friends were able to swim ashore, Raju went missing at that time.On information, a team of divers from Rangpur rushed in and started rescue operation. Later on, they recovered Raju's body from the river at around 6 pm after a long search.Baura Union Parishad Chairman Rabiul Haque Miran confirmed the incident.