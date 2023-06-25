Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 June, 2023, 8:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three drown in Patuakhali, Panchagarh, Lalmonirhat

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Our Correspondents

Two teenage boys and a minor child drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Patuakhali, Panchagarh and Lalmonirhat, in three days.
PATUAKHALI: A schoolboy drowned in a lake in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Jayanta Saha, son of Zadab Saha, a resident of Charpara area in the upazila. He was a ninth grader at Government Jubilee High School.
It was known that the boy went missing in a lake adjacent to the old jail in the town at around 2 pm while he was taking bath in it along with his friends.
Locals rescued him from the lake and took to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.
However, claiming the death as a mystery, family of the deceased said that Jayanta knew how to swim and depth of the lake was not too deep. They demanded to analyze CCTV footage of the surrounding area.
Patuakhali Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sajedul Islam said on information, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
"We are analyzing the CCTV footage of the area. His friends are being questioned in this connection. The actual cause behind the death will be known after getting the autopsy report," the ASP added.
PANCHAGARH: A minor child drowned in a pond in Boda Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Md Alif, 8, son of Shahjahan Islam, a resident of Chengmari Village under Chandanbari Union in the upazila. According to local sources, the boy fell down into a pond next to his house in the afternoon while he was playing near its bank with friends.
He was rescued and taken to Boda Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.
PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT: A teenage boy drowned in the Saniajan River in Patgram Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Raju Hossain, 17, son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Dalalpara Village under Fakirpara Union in Hatibandha Upazila of the district.
According to local sources, Raju along with his two friends was travelling in Saniajan River adjacent to Jamgram Motahar Hossain Bazar under Baura Union in Patgram Upazila at noon by a banana-made raft. At one stage, the raft overturned after it hit a pile of water hyacinth in the river. Although his two friends were able to swim ashore, Raju went missing at that time.
On information, a team of divers from Rangpur rushed in and started rescue operation. Later on, they recovered Raju's body from the river at around 6 pm after a long search.   
Baura Union Parishad Chairman Rabiul Haque Miran confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jute cultivation increases at Bagmara
Agricultural fair ends at Fulbari
Power supply issue discussed in Natore
Schoolboy dies from snakebite at Sreenagar
30 detained on different charges in 9 dists
Erosion set to devour school bulding at Chilmari
Three arrested in rape cases in three districts
Grass cultivation on the rise at Kaliganj


Latest News
Mosharraf's brother among 37 new accused in Tk 2,000cr siphoning off case
DMP issues traffic guidelines for Eid
Elderly woman, grandson crushed under CU shuttle train
43 held in anti-narcotics drive in city
Man gets life-term for killing girl in Shariatpur
Two teenagers killed in Tangail road accident
Huge crowds circle Kaaba as hajj begins in Saudi heat
180 businessmen awarded with CIP status
Arranging statements thru' lobbyists amounts to treason: Hasan
Bangladesh thrash Maldives 3-1 to keep semi hopes alive
Most Read News
7 burnt to death as ambulance catches fire on expressway
4 including ACC official remanded in extortion case
Enormous geostrategic significance of Bay of Bengal
Founder of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya held in city
BNP's politics full of jealousy, double standard: Quader
Three Rohingya men shot in Ukhiya camp gunfight
A New Beginning
Trader killed being hit by truck in Rajbari
Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Neymar’s father arrested for environmental crime
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft