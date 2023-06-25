Video
Govt takes steps to increase shrimp output: Mayor Khaleque

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, June 24: Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque on Saturday said, the government has taken various steps to increase shrimp production, especially vannamei, a new species of white leg-shrimp, to enhance export and fetch huge foreign currency.
"Shrimp is one of the main foreign currency earning sector side by side garments. Farmers including shrimp-related businessmen should come forward to increasing  shrimp production," he said, while inaugurating a seminar titled 'Necessity of commercial farming of vannamei shrimp side by side other shrimp production to increase export of shrimp' as the chief guest.
Business Promotion Council (BPC) of the Commerce Ministry and Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association (BFFEA) jointly organized the seminar at  fish fry production farm in Gallamary area in the city. It was chaired by BFFEA Vice-President Sheikh Abdul Baki.
BFFEA President Kazi Belayet Hossain, Senior Vice-President of Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Sharif Atiar Rahman, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Shrimp Research Centre-Bagerhat Dr Md Harunur Rashid, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Paigachha Fisheries Research Centre and President of Khulna Press Club S M Nazrul Islam addressed the function as special guests.
Later on, the chief guest inaugurated the seminar.
A documentary video presentation on research regarding vannamei shrimp was screened.
According to the presentation, vannamei  shrimp is dominating shrimp market.
The average production per hectare of the shrimp is 6,761 kg, more than Bagda variety. Besides, the production rate of this species is high while cost is low. It is also cheap, easily available and delicious.
Vannamei shrimp is from Vietnam. Now in 15 countries of Asia it is being produced.  Except Bangladesh, the remaining 14 countries are producing it commercially.
Shrimp farmers and exporters said, only vannamei can grab the world market by expanding the shrimp industry of Bangladesh.
The government gave its farming permission in September, 2019.
The project is being piloted in the Paikgachha Saltwater Centre in Khulna under the Department of Fisheries and the Fisheries Research Institute.
This is a joint venture between MUC Foods of Jashore BSCIC Industrial City and Sushilan, a private development agency in Satkhira.


