US to coordinate with allies amid Russia crisis







"The United States will stay in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop," State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement, adding that support for Ukraine "will not change."



Meanwhile, countries around the world were on Saturday closely watching events unfolding in Russia, where a mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group posed the most serious challenge yet to President Vladimir Putin's long rule.

Here is what governments and analysts are saying about the extraordinary situation taking place in nuclear-armed Russia:

Britain: Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday that the Russian state was facing its greatest security challenge of recent times, following what it said appeared to be a move by Wagner Group mercenary forces towards Moscow.



Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an emergency televised address on Saturday that an "armed mutiny" by the Wagner Group was treason, and that anyone who had taken up arms against the Russian military would be punished.



"Over the coming hours, the loyalty of Russia's security forces, and especially the Russian National Guard, will be key to how this crisis plays out," Britain's defence ministry said in a regular intelligence update.



"This represents the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times," it added.



Britain said Wagner Group forces had crossed from Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine to Russia in at least two locations, and had "almost certainly" occupied key security sites in Rostov-on-Don, including the headquarters which runs Russian military operations in Ukraine.



"Further Wagner units are moving north through Voronezh Oblast, almost certainly aiming to get to Moscow," Britain said.



"With very limited evidence of fighting between Wagner and Russian security forces, some have likely remained passive, acquiescing to Wagner," the defence ministry added.



Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Wagner mutiny showed Russia was weak.



"Russia's weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness. And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain, and problems it will have for itself later," he said in a statement on social media.



Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said it provided a "window of opportunity" for Kyiv on the battlefield.



Europe: European Union chief Charles Michel tweeted that the bloc was "closely monitoring the situation in Russia as it unfolds. In touch with European leaders and G7 partners."



"This is clearly an internal Russian issue," he wrote, adding that "our support for Ukraine" remains "unwavering".



The bloc's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said the EU was in "permanent contact with our ambassador in Moscow and continuing our internal consultations with our member states."



NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said only the alliance was "monitoring the situation".



Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who has met Putin since the launch of the Ukraine war, warned of the nuclear risks of the instability in Russia.



"The operations of the Russian Federations are always of the utmost importance, because the Russian Federation has a great potential for biological, chemical and nuclear weapons," he said.



In Berlin, "the government is closely following the events in Russia", a spokesman told AFP. The foreign ministry advised avoiding central Moscow and government and military buildings in the capital.



In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron is also keeping a close eye, the Elysee said. "We remain focused on supporting Ukraine."



G7: The EU's Borrell announced that foreign affairs ministers of the G7 nations held a call to "exchange views" on the situation Saturday.



Borrell didn't provide details of the exchange in his tweet, which Berlin also confirmed, saying German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock "just discussed the situation" with her G7 counterparts.



Qatar: Qatar's foreign ministry said it was following "with great concern" and urged restraint.



"The worsening situation in Russia and Ukraine will have negative repercussions on international peace and security, and on food and energy supplies, which were mainly affected by the Russian-Ukrainian crisis," the ministry said.



Analysts: The UK Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update that "this represents the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times."



"Over the coming hours, the loyalty of Russia's security forces, and especially the Russian National Guard, will be key to how the crisis plays out," it said in a tweet.



The US-based Institute for the Study of War said the armed rebellion was "unlikely to succeed" but that "an armed Wagner attack against the Russian military leadership in Rostov-on-Don would have significant impacts on Russia's war effort in Ukraine." �AFP, REUTERS



