Sunday, 25 June, 2023, 8:50 PM
Sports

Soumya in observation phase: Nic Pothas

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Sports Reporter

Soumya Sarkar, the top order batter and a handy pacer, is known as dear one of Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha. Soumya is picked for Emerging Asia Cup and since then Hathurusingha is seen to work specially with Soumya and hence, the rumour spread in Bangladesh cricket arena that Hathuru wants Soumya in the Asia Cup and the World Cup squads. Any good performance in Emerging Asia Cup can make spot for Soumya in the national tent.

Bangladesh assistant coach Nic Pothas however, claims that Soumya is given an opportunity so that he can feel that he is not outside of the group the BCB thinking about. He asserted that they keep Soumya under observation.

"At the moment, it is really the beginning of the observation phase," Pothas told journalists on Saturday. "He has obviously batted at the top of the order before. But this is a conversation with the head coach we have not had yet".

Regarding Soumya's skill and prospects Pothas said, "I have only seen him at his best on TV a long time ago. For us now, it is an observation period.

We want him to relax and play because we know he is very good. But I have only seen him three times at the net under no pressure. And that's not enough time to have an opinion of him. So, I have to take time and observe him."

"I think again it's been a case of giving people opportunity, we don't want people to feel like they're outside of the group," he added.

Soumya earlier played as top-order batter, who opened the innings and batted at three as well. He was seen to deliver quick balls as part timer. But this time the Bangladesh think thank is going to see him as a full-time pace bowling all-rounder, who is likely to bat as a finisher at seven or at eight and will bowl on regular basis if he got chance again.


