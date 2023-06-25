

BSSA celebrates Olympic Day



In harmony with the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA), the BSSA takes the initiative to celebrate the day with a colourful programme.



Hundreds of students participated in the Olympic Day Run to celebrate the day.

School athlete Maliha Disha presented the seminar paper at the inauguration ceremony of the Association's 'Let's Move Campaign' at the conference room of Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.



Association vice-president Nurul Alam Hadi Ruzel was the chief guest of the programme.



Joint Secretary Mosharraf Hossain steered the programme in the presence of general secretary Rabiul Alam. photo: BSSA



