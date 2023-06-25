Video
BSSA celebrates Olympic Day

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143

Bangladesh School Sports Association (BSSA) has celebrated Olympic Day 2023 on Friday like it did every year to mark the founding anniversary of the International Olympic Committee.

In harmony with the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA), the BSSA takes the initiative to celebrate the day with a colourful programme.

Hundreds of students participated in the Olympic Day Run to celebrate the day.

School athlete Maliha Disha presented the seminar paper at the inauguration ceremony of the Association's 'Let's Move Campaign' at the conference room of Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.

Association vice-president Nurul Alam Hadi Ruzel was the chief guest of the programme.

Joint Secretary Mosharraf Hossain steered the programme in the presence of general secretary Rabiul Alam.     photo: BSSA


