Sunday, 25 June, 2023, 8:50 PM
Sports

Bangabandhu SAFF Championship

Bangladesh meets Maldives today

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh national football team will take on the Maldives opponent in its second match of the ongoing Bangabandhu SAFF Championship 2023 today (Sunday) at 4:00 pm (Bangladesh Standard Time) in the Indian city of Bangalore.

The 14th edition of the Championship is being held from 21 June to 4 July. Bangladesh began the mission with a 0-2 defeat to Lebanon, the most powerful opponent in the tournament, on Thursday in its first match of the tournament.

Before the second match, the fans are calculating all the possibilities of the encounter.

In the last 15 encounters between the two, the Maldives and Bangladesh each won six matches and the rest of the three matches saw ties.

In the battle to secure the semi-finals of the SAFF Championship this time, both have similar chances to win the match and win the ticket to the next round.  

But the head-to-head comparison is not everything. The Maldives is 154th in the current FIFA ranking while Bangladesh is 192nd. The difference in ranking matters.

The fans will certainly want to see Bangladesh overcomes that factor on the match ground and win the match. A win will help the team be in a safer place for the semi-finals.


