Windies duo Cariah, Reifer undergo surgery for facial injuries

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

HARARE, JUNE 24: West Indies all-rounder Yannic Cariah and assistant coach Floyd Reifer both needed surgery after being struck in the face during training at the ongoing World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, the team announced Friday.

Leg-spinner and left-handed batsman Cariah suffered a broken nose in the incident last Saturday.

"The surgical procedure was performed in Harare on Thursday evening," said a team spokesman.

"Cariah will remain with the squad under the care of the medical team whilst he recovers. A decision on when he can return to play will be made in the coming days, as the medical team support his recovery."

Reifer was then struck in the face during a seperate training session on Wednesday and also underwent a similar procedure.
 
West Indies have so far defeated the United States and Nepal in the qualifying tournament with first round matches to come against Zimbabwe on Saturday and the Netherlands on Monday.    �AFP


