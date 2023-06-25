Video
Wolves captain Neves joins Saudi's Al-Hilal

Published : Sunday, 25 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177

PARIS, JUNE 24: Wolves captain Ruben Neves on Friday became the latest major player to move to Saudi Arabia, the 26-year-old Portuguese international joining Al-Hilal.

"From the 'Wolves' to the biggest team in Asia," Al-Hilal announced on social media after the player signed a three-season deal in Paris.

Neves leaves Wolves after six seasons for "a club record fee", the Premier League side announced, reported to be around 55 million euros. Neves, who arrived at Wolves from Porto, had one year on his contract left at Molineux.

He joins in the Saudi Pro League Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, 35, and Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, in what is expected to be just the start of a series of move for stars based in Europe.

Thanks to its oil riches, Saudi Arabia, the conservative Gulf monarchy frequently targeted over its human rights record, has swiftly achieved a prominent role in world sports, dishing out billion of dollars in the process.

France's World Cup-winning midfielder N'Golo Kante, 32, has joined Benzema at Al-Ittihad.

The kingdom's league had already signed up five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in January.

But in contrast to recent moves for players in the twilight of their careers, Neves still has his prime years ahead of him.    �AFP


