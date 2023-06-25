

Tipu opens Bhutan Trade Fair in City, urges for PTA utilization



Munshi said this while addressing as chief guest at the inauguration of three-day 'Bhutan Trade and Investment Fair-2023' at the Shooting Club in Gulshan-1 in Dhaka on Friday.



He said Bangladesh inked the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with land linked Bhutan to promote and expand bilateral trade on December 6, 2020 and the 'Traffic-In-Transit Agreement' on March 22 this year.

The businesspeople from the both countries can now enrich their business along with expanding trade and investment by utilizing the advantages of the agreements enhancing mutual trust, he said.



He underscored the need for a regional consolidation to accelerate economic activities including expansion of trade, commerce and investment.



Munshi said mutual trust will have to be built to increase regional consolidation, connectivity and intra-regional trade among the neighbours.



Urging Bhutanese investors for more investment in Bangladesh, the commerce minister said an opportunity was given to Bhutan to set up an economic zone in Kurigram along their border.



Moreover, India, Japan and South Korea have already been given economic zones for investment, he said, adding the government has established 100 economic zones and most of them have been operated.



Claiming Bangladesh as the connectivity hub for this region, the minister said rail communication and transit facility along with the use of Saidpur International Airport and two ports can remarkably play a role in economic growth and development of Bhutan.



Heads of resident missions or embassies, businesses leaders, executives of apex business organizations and other important stakeholders were present during the inaugural ceremony.



Sonam Tenzin, director general at trade department of Bhutan government, spoke on closer on trade and investment and Kinlay Tshering, director at marketing and cooperatives department of the country, made a brief presentation on priority investment opportunities in agri-food systems in Bhutan.



UNB adds: Around 25 companies from Bhutan are participating in the fair being held with the theme "Bridging the Gap Between Investors, Producers, Traders and Consumers for Made in Bhutan & Grow in Bhutan."



There will be showcasing a wide range of products which are of premium quality due to Bhutan's organic and natural methods of production.



In the sidelines of the fair, seminars on investment opportunities in Bhutan and agri-food production and processing, in particular will be held from 23 - 25 June 2023 at the fair venue.



