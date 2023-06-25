

CCC, Unilever, YPSA agree for recycling plastic waste



The MoU was signed at an event at the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View in the port city on Thursday, says a press release.



CCC Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury was present as the chief guest at the event, in which CCC Executive Officer Sheikh Mohammad Tauhidul Islam, UBL CEO and Managing Director Zaved Akhtar and YPSA Finance Director Palash Chowdhury signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

As a lightweight and cost-effective packaging material, plastic is essential for ensuring product availability to consumers, especially for consumers in rapidly developing economies like Bangladesh.



However, plastic pollution has become a growing concern and plastic should be kept in a loop to ensure a sustainable future for all. To address plastic pollution, systemic change is required to establish a circular economy for plastic.



As part of Unilever's global compass commitment, UBL is committed to taking action on plastic waste challenge in Bangladesh through the "Less plastic, better plastic, no plastic" model, and heading to a waste-free and sustainable Bangladesh.



Since 2020, the company has been working on diverse plastic waste management initiatives started in Narayanganj and then gradually expanded to Dhaka and Chattogram.



UBL in collaboration with YPSA started a plastic circularity project in CCC in 2022 with the vision to enhance the informal value chain and increase plastic waste collection.



Since June 2022, a total of 7000 tonnes of plastic waste have been collected, more than 2000 waste workers were trained and received livelihood support, and 100% collected plastic was recycled.



Based on the learning, the initiative is now going to continue in the coming years and under the MoU, Unilever and YPSA aim to collect 10% of Chattogram's plastic waste, strengthen 5000 waste worker's livelihoods, increase citizen awareness and formalise the informal recycling value chain in Chattogram.



Special guests of the event-Councilor and CCC Chairman of the Standing Committee for Waste Management Mubarak Ali, CCC Acting Chief Conservancy Officer Mohammad Abul Hasem, Chattogram Metro, Department of Environment Director Hillol Biswas along with UBL Partnership, and Communication Corporate Affairs Director Shamima Akhter participated in a panel where they discussed the challenges and opportunities of holistic plastic waste management.



Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Zaved Akhtar and Arifur Rahman acknowledged that Plastic has helped the human civilisation but the mismanagement of plastic waste has become an environmental threat to humankind. They endorsed that the canals in Chattogram suffer from the devastating effects of plastic waste, leading to the demise of fish, making land infertile, and causing waterlogging during monsoon.



They hoped that the collaboration between CCC, UBL, and YPSA will face the pollution threat of plastic wastes through recycling the plastic products efficiently.



They sought people's cooperation and urged them not to through plastic items here and there after use and instead to dump them in designated places for recycling.



Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL), the country's leading Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), and Young Power in Social Action (YPSA) for improved plastic circularity in Chattogram City Corporation.The MoU was signed at an event at the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View in the port city on Thursday, says a press release.CCC Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury was present as the chief guest at the event, in which CCC Executive Officer Sheikh Mohammad Tauhidul Islam, UBL CEO and Managing Director Zaved Akhtar and YPSA Finance Director Palash Chowdhury signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.As a lightweight and cost-effective packaging material, plastic is essential for ensuring product availability to consumers, especially for consumers in rapidly developing economies like Bangladesh.However, plastic pollution has become a growing concern and plastic should be kept in a loop to ensure a sustainable future for all. To address plastic pollution, systemic change is required to establish a circular economy for plastic.As part of Unilever's global compass commitment, UBL is committed to taking action on plastic waste challenge in Bangladesh through the "Less plastic, better plastic, no plastic" model, and heading to a waste-free and sustainable Bangladesh.Since 2020, the company has been working on diverse plastic waste management initiatives started in Narayanganj and then gradually expanded to Dhaka and Chattogram.UBL in collaboration with YPSA started a plastic circularity project in CCC in 2022 with the vision to enhance the informal value chain and increase plastic waste collection.Since June 2022, a total of 7000 tonnes of plastic waste have been collected, more than 2000 waste workers were trained and received livelihood support, and 100% collected plastic was recycled.Based on the learning, the initiative is now going to continue in the coming years and under the MoU, Unilever and YPSA aim to collect 10% of Chattogram's plastic waste, strengthen 5000 waste worker's livelihoods, increase citizen awareness and formalise the informal recycling value chain in Chattogram.Special guests of the event-Councilor and CCC Chairman of the Standing Committee for Waste Management Mubarak Ali, CCC Acting Chief Conservancy Officer Mohammad Abul Hasem, Chattogram Metro, Department of Environment Director Hillol Biswas along with UBL Partnership, and Communication Corporate Affairs Director Shamima Akhter participated in a panel where they discussed the challenges and opportunities of holistic plastic waste management.Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Zaved Akhtar and Arifur Rahman acknowledged that Plastic has helped the human civilisation but the mismanagement of plastic waste has become an environmental threat to humankind. They endorsed that the canals in Chattogram suffer from the devastating effects of plastic waste, leading to the demise of fish, making land infertile, and causing waterlogging during monsoon.They hoped that the collaboration between CCC, UBL, and YPSA will face the pollution threat of plastic wastes through recycling the plastic products efficiently.They sought people's cooperation and urged them not to through plastic items here and there after use and instead to dump them in designated places for recycling.